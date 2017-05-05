RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 May 2017 14:04 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato to star in documentary

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Demi Lovato is set to star in a YouTube documentary titled 'I Am: Demi Lovato'.

The 'Confident' singer is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her new album as well as her yearlong personal journey of self-discovery, reports people.com.

"This past year has been one of the most transformative years of my life, and I'm looking forward to bringing my fans on this journey of continued growth and self-discovery in both my music and my personal experiences," she said.

Lovato, 24, tweeted: "I'm so excited for you guys to see my documentary when it comes out!"

'I Am: Demi Lovato' will premiere this fall on YouTube.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Demi Lovato I Am: Demi Lovato confident Youtube
Related news
News | 28 Apr 2017

Foster the People return with three new songs

MUMBAI: Everyone’s favourite 'Pumped Up Kicks' purveyors are back. Today, Foster the People have released not one, not two, but three new songs: “Doing It for the Money”, “Pay the Man”, and “S.H.C.”

read more
News | 20 Apr 2017

Everyone was following a template created by Honey Singh and Badshah: Brodha V on Rap

MUMBAI: When we think of rap, we think of a Yo Yo Honey Singh or a Badshah, but there is someone who wants to change this thought process. Well, independent artiste, Brodha V wants India to connect with some real rap and not superficial, as he puts it.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2017

Shakira releases her new single 'Me Enamoré'

MUMBAI: Continuing an amazing streak of success that includes record-breaking smashes Chantaje feat. Maluma and Deja Vu with Prince Royce, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and global superstar Shakira unveils her new single ‘Me Enamoré’ via Sony Music Latin.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2017

Nude images of Cyrus, Waterhouse leaked

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus and model-actress Suki Waterhouse's nude photographs have been leaked online. The images were leaked by website Celeb Jihad, which is known for posting private content of celebrities, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2017

'YouTube has changed the world of music'

MUMBAI: Renowned Sarod players Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash believe that the world's biggest video-sharing platform YouTube has changed the world of music once and for all.

read more

RnM Biz

News
AIR, EBU join to live broadcast Dawn Chorus of Intercontinental Bird Songs

NEW DELHI: The vibrant dawn chorus of birds singing from Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary Agra and 13 read more

Press Releases
RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish manage traffic while the cops enjoy IPL

MUMBAI: Red FM the principal sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad came up with a unique idea of a meet read more

Press Releases
Big FM bags seven metals at the ACEF and Awards 2017

MUMBAI: Building on its incredible run of winning accolades at prestigious platforms such as Goldread more

News
BARC Week 17: Zee ETC Bollywood pushes back Channel V; other channels maintain their spots

MUMBAI: In week 17 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) there weread more

News
Shivaji University is all set for a community radio station

MUMBAI: Realising the positive role that community radio stations(CRS) play in reaching out to loread more

top# 5 articles

1
RJ Sandhya's husband in police custody; sister claims murder

MUMBAI: RJ Sandhya's suicide case has been a mystery from day one but there seems to be a ray of hope with her husband being arrested.RJ Sandhya...read more

2
Do you know about the extravagant arrangements for Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour?

MUMBAI: The excitement for Grammy winner artist, Justin Bieber is building up with the Purpose Tour by White Fox India being just a few days away. We...read more

3
'Half Girlfriend' makes it full with a first-time pre-release live concert in Mumbai

MUMBAI: After a super hit ‘ 2 States’, Chetan Bhagat’s next film from his novel ‘Half Girlfriend’ has been the most awaited film of this year - the...read more

4
Farhan Akhtar plans a web series on 'Taj: A Story of Mughal India'

MUMBAI: Singer-actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar will start to work on a web series based on Timeri N. Murari's novel "Taj: A Story of Mughal India"...read more

5
'Santoor - The Instrumental Band' all set to break out in the playback circuit

MUMBAI: Santoor is a delicate musical instrument that has been associated in the film industry only with Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma who had for a brief...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group