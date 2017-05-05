Demi Lovato to star in documentary

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Demi Lovato is set to star in a YouTube documentary titled 'I Am: Demi Lovato'.

The 'Confident' singer is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her new album as well as her yearlong personal journey of self-discovery, reports people.com.

"This past year has been one of the most transformative years of my life, and I'm looking forward to bringing my fans on this journey of continued growth and self-discovery in both my music and my personal experiences," she said.

Lovato, 24, tweeted: "I'm so excited for you guys to see my documentary when it comes out!"

'I Am: Demi Lovato' will premiere this fall on YouTube.

(Source: IANS)