Birth Anniversary Special: Facts you should know about Gulshan Kumar

MUMBAI: Gulshan Kumar born on 5 May 1951 was the founder of the music label and movie studio, T-Series. The company is now lead by his younger brother Krishan Kumar and son Bhushan Kumar. On his birth anniversary, Radioandmusic.com would like to take you through his journey with some lesser-known facts.

Here is what we have to share -

Gulshan Kumar, whose actual name was Gulshan Kumar Dua, started his career as a fruit juice seller in Darya Ganj market in Delhi, along with his father.



He moved into music business soon after his family acquired a cassette shop. They sold cheap audio cassettes in Delhi.



Kumar started his own audio cassettes operation known as Super Cassettes Industries and soon he started a music production company in Noida and later moved to Bombay.



The first original film soundtrack released by Kumar was from 1984 film ‘Lallu Ram’. Music for the same was scored by Ravindra Jain.



Apart from the music business, Gulshan Kumar was also engaged in film production and distribution and his first film was ‘Laal Dupatta Malmal Ka’ (1989).



Bhushan Kumar was the man who introduced singer Sonu Nigam with ‘Bewafa Sanam’.

