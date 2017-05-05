RadioandMusic
After 'Kala Chashma', 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' crosses 200 million views

MUMBAI: YouTube is not just another video sharing platform any longer, it's now the parameter of a music videos success or failure. The songs with the highest number of views are the most successful, but most of them climb this ladder of success over a period of time. However, there is one track that has broken records and that happens to be 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi ' from 'Befikre'.

The track featuring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor has received more than 200 million views in just six months. 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho' crossed this landmark figure in eight months.

YRF shared their happy song story on their Twitter page -

Vani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh too expressed ther happiness -

Music composer Vishal Dadlani too went on to tweet -

Check the track here -

Congratulations team YRF!

