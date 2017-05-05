After 'Kala Chashma', 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' crosses 200 million views

MUMBAI: YouTube is not just another video sharing platform any longer, it's now the parameter of a music videos success or failure. The songs with the highest number of views are the most successful, but most of them climb this ladder of success over a period of time. However, there is one track that has broken records and that happens to be 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi ' from 'Befikre'.

The track featuring Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor has received more than 200 million views in just six months. 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho' crossed this landmark figure in eight months.

YRF shared their happy song story on their Twitter page -

It's official – ‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi’ breaks @YouTube records and becomes the MOST-VIEWED HINDI SONG! #NasheSiMostViewedHindiSong pic.twitter.com/ERUvDasZRJ — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) May 5, 2017

Vani Kapoor and Ranveer Singh too expressed ther happiness -

This is astounding. Proud to be part of this milestone moment @yrf #NasheSiMostViewedHindiSong pic.twitter.com/lXmbZ3iCkS — vaani kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) May 5, 2017

The most viewed Hindi song of all time on Youtube! Amazing ! #NasheSiMostViewedHindiSong pic.twitter.com/CPr4Vs1dI2 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 5, 2017

Music composer Vishal Dadlani too went on to tweet -

Thrilled! The deepest gratitude for all your love, from everyone who made this song happen. Thank you! #NasheSiMostViewedHindiSong pic.twitter.com/QSHhUO8xu8 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 5, 2017

Check the track here -

Congratulations team YRF!