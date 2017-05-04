RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 May 2017 19:44 |  By RnMTeam

'Tere Rang' Pinky Maidasani's attempt at Sufi

MUMBAI: 'Kikli Kalerdi' singer Pinky Maidasani recently tried her hands at something new and she is extremely excited about its release. Well, this new project happens to be her first Sufi single – ‘Tera Rang’. The track will be released under T-Series tomorrow (5 May 2017).

Talking about her latest releases Pinky stated, “I have usually sung tracks with rap element in them. This is why I thought of trying my hands at something new. I also wanted to show that I can sing differently too.”

However, trying a new genre of music wasn’t trouble-free for the singer. It took her one and a half months to record the track as she wanted to be more confident of the genre of music. “I returned from the studio thrice without recording the track because I wanted to get it right,” confessed the singer.

But, the wait was completely worth it according to Pinky as she is happy with the end result.

Furthermore, giving some more details on the track she averred, “The tracks more on the lines of ‘Kabira’. It has more of the bidaai feel.”

The singer also features in the music video. Music is given by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Sid Paul. Farhad has also given lyrics for the same.

Tags
Kikli Kalerdi Pinky Maidasani Singer Tera Rang T-Series Sufi
Related news
News | 29 Apr 2017

Let the weekend begin with these trending tracks

MUMBAI: Weekend is when you get the time to catch up on all the lost information and music tops this list. And, as usual, we would like to make this easier for you with our curated list of trending songs.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2017

Ronan Keating, wife welcome son

MUMBAI: Singer Ronan Keating and his wife Storm Keating have welcomed their first child - a son - together. The couple announced the news on Instagram, with Ronan posting a photo of his wife holding their child with a smile on her face, reports mirror.co.uk.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2017

Bohemia releases his newest music video 'Titli'

MUMBAI: Roger David, best known as Bohemia just released a music video ‘Titli’ from his upcoming album 'Skull and Bones'. The talented man has also given the music and lyrics for this song.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2017

Elton John recovering after hospitalization

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John, who was hospitalised for a bacterial infection, is now comfortably resting at home. He was forced to cancel his entire upcoming schedule for April and May performances at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas due to his health.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2017

Mel B's estranged husband granted visitation rights with daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte has been granted monitored visitation with his daughter Madison.

read more

RnM Biz

News
AIR, EBU join to live broadcast Dawn Chorus of Intercontinental Bird Songs

NEW DELHI: The vibrant dawn chorus of birds singing from Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary Agra and 13 read more

Press Releases
RJ Kisna and RJ Ashish manage traffic while the cops enjoy IPL

MUMBAI: Red FM the principal sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad came up with a unique idea of a meet read more

Press Releases
Big FM bags seven metals at the ACEF and Awards 2017

MUMBAI: Building on its incredible run of winning accolades at prestigious platforms such as Goldread more

News
BARC Week 17: Zee ETC Bollywood pushes back Channel V; other channels maintain their spots

MUMBAI: In week 17 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) there weread more

News
Shivaji University is all set for a community radio station

MUMBAI: Realising the positive role that community radio stations(CRS) play in reaching out to loread more

top# 5 articles

1
The Chainsmokers team up with Ushuaïa for their only Spanish show

MUMBAI: Presented by Neon Angel Presentation by arrangement with CAA, The Chainsmokers will perform at Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel on Sunday 2 July...read more

2
Kangana is most versatile actress: Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: Writer Prasoon Joshi, who is penning the dialogues and lyrics for the upcoming film 'Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi', says he considers...read more

3
I'm not doing drugs: Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus has revealed that she hasn't taken drugs since last three weeks. The 24-year-old has been a frequent user of marijuana...read more

4
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to compose for 'Manikarnika'

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy that has been a part of the industry for over two decades will be working on the...read more

5
RJ Sandhya's husband in police custody; sister claims murder

MUMBAI: RJ Sandhya's suicide case has been a mystery from day one but there seems to be a ray of hope with her husband being arrested.RJ Sandhya...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group