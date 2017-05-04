'Tere Rang' Pinky Maidasani's attempt at Sufi

MUMBAI: 'Kikli Kalerdi' singer Pinky Maidasani recently tried her hands at something new and she is extremely excited about its release. Well, this new project happens to be her first Sufi single – ‘Tera Rang’. The track will be released under T-Series tomorrow (5 May 2017).

Talking about her latest releases Pinky stated, “I have usually sung tracks with rap element in them. This is why I thought of trying my hands at something new. I also wanted to show that I can sing differently too.”

However, trying a new genre of music wasn’t trouble-free for the singer. It took her one and a half months to record the track as she wanted to be more confident of the genre of music. “I returned from the studio thrice without recording the track because I wanted to get it right,” confessed the singer.

But, the wait was completely worth it according to Pinky as she is happy with the end result.

Furthermore, giving some more details on the track she averred, “The tracks more on the lines of ‘Kabira’. It has more of the bidaai feel.”

The singer also features in the music video. Music is given by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Sid Paul. Farhad has also given lyrics for the same.