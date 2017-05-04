RadioandMusic
News |  04 May 2017 13:24

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to compose for 'Manikarnika'

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy that has been a part of the industry for over two decades will be working on the music of ‘Manikarnika’, a biopic on Rani Laxmibai.

Laxmibai was born as Manikarnika in Varanasi. So, the title is confirmed as ‘Manikarnika’. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be playing the lead role in this film. The music will be composed by SEL and the lyrics are penned by Prasoon Joshi.

Today, on 4 May SEL will perform live at the Dashashwamedh Ghat of Benaras to launch Kangana’s first look poster of the film. Also, Shankar Mahadevan and Richa Sharma (singer) will unveil the theme song there.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is also composing music for South Indian superstar Prabhash and Sujeeth starrer ‘Saaho’ both for Hindi and Telegu.

The story of the film ‘Manikarnika’ is penned by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The makers of the film are yet to announce the release date.

Bollywood Shankar Mahadevan Ehsaan Noorani Loy Mendonsa Kangana Ranaut SEL Manikarnika Rani Laxmibai Prasoon Joshi Richa Sharma Saaho Dashashwamedh Ghat Vijayendra Prasad Krish Jagarlamudi
