RJ Meenakshi to join the panel of speakers at TEDx

MUMBAI: MY FM’s RJ Meenakshi has added another feather in her cap. She has been chosen to be one of the speakers for the TEDx.

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. She will be a part of TEDxMMU, which is a TEDx event operated under a license from TED. RJ Meenakshi, who was the winner of Sounds of India contest, will be representing MY FM at the event on 6 May 2017 at Ambala.

“Feel so honoured and privileged to be invited as a speaker for the @TEDx @TEDTalks @TEDNews at @TEDxMMU ..and I represent @MYFMIndia,” she put up on Twitter today.

Labelled as ‘Night Queen’, Meenakshi joined MY FM in 2009 and has been famous for her morning show 'Salaam Chandigarh' on MY FM from 7 am to 11 am. She has also represented India with her show at the IRF 2014, in Zurich.