News |  04 May 2017 11:25 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran draws own portrait for charity

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning singer Ed Sheeran has drawn a colourful picture of himself, which will be auctioned to raise money for a charity.

The drawing by the 'Shape Of You' hitmaker has the singer with his hands on his stomach with a speech bubble with the words 'Feed me!' inside it, using crayons.

Sheeran agreed to do the drawing to support the charity which supports children with life-limiting illnesses, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The foundation was set up by Chris and Wendy Wilkinson and their daughters Jessica and Elizabeth, who lost Anna, their daughter and youngest sister, to a brain tumour at the age of just 16.

"We are touched that Ed Sheeran, and so many other people are supporting the charity we have set up as Anna's legacy. The donations we have had for the auction have been truly remarkable," Chris said.

"Anna loved to plan parties, build up traditions and arrange special events; not for herself, but to see her friends and family having fun. Even near the end of her life, when a charity arranged a theatre trip for us, she was thinking of others. In a letter to thank them she wrote, 'I really enjoyed seeing my family enjoying themselves and seeing them smile," he added.

Sheeran's artwork will be auctioned online, with bidding starting in the middle of May and ending on 24 June.

(Source: IANS)

