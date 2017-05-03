RadioandMusic
News |  03 May 2017 19:26 |  By RnMTeam

Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan roped in to croon Star Parivaar Awards anthem

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Star Parivaar awards are back with all the biggest Stars after a successful entertaining year, making it the most awaited awards night.

This year, Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan have been roped in to render the anthem of Star Parivaar Awards 2017.

Among the industry’s most celebrated singers, Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, who have lent their voice to create the Star Parivaar Anthem Song, are excited to be a part of the Star Parivaar awards. With a blend of catchy music, this year’s anthem is going to be loved by the youth to be the freshest anthem of all times.

Every year Star Parivaar comes up with peculiar themes of festivity, and this year it is all about Love, rejoicing it as ‘Pyar Hi Pyar Beshumar’. The Star Parivaar anthem has been a symbol of love and togetherness for the Star Parivaar awards since the beginning!

Just like another love song the audience will move with the rhythm of the anthem as it has a connecting factor and will get everyone grooving to its peppy beats.

“I’m very happy to be a singing the Star Parivaar anthem again, I have sung the same before many years earlier with my band Aasma and now again, it’s a great feeling to be a part of the Parivaar again,” said Neeti.

The audience is set to witness outstanding entertainment and see their beloved couples sizzle on stage. Galvanising the whole arena, the awards night will come soon on Star Plus.

