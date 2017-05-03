RadioandMusic
News |  03 May 2017

Discover time travel along with a musical rendezvous at Wink

MUMBAI: Whether it is listening to the 80s classics or paying a tribute to classic rock, singing a hymn for the weekend or beating it like Michael Jackson, the popular destination Wink will cater to all tastes!
Taking one down memory lane, Vivanta by Taj – President, Mumbai, introduces ‘Live Nights’ every Thursday featuring a trio of young musicians and all that jazz from 8:30-11:30 pm at Wink.

Revisiting the legend of ‘Library Bar’, Wink endeavours to rekindle the memories of days passed with live music every Thursday. Warm interiors and classic décor invite guests to the versatile rhythms and tunes ranging from pop to rock, RnB to jazz and more. Young musicians Shareez, Rohan and Sandy will be performing tomorrow at Wink.

Thursdays will now witness Live Nights with talented, dynamic trio of vibrant artists commanding centre stage with their eclectic beats. Dabbling between an array of music genres, this will become a night to reminisce.

