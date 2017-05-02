Sunidhi Chauhan and husband Hitesh Sonik create music on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: After Salim-Sulaiman and Benny Dayal, Sunidhi Chauhan and her husband Hitesh Sonik had a gala time on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show last week. The episode will be aired soon.

Sunidhi recently recorded a song for Rajkumar Hirani’s next, which happens to be Sanjay Dutt’s biopic. Read more: Sunidhi Chauhan‏ records for Rajkumar Hirani's next.

It was clear that Sunidhi enjoyed herself on the show along with Hitesh, soon after their anniversary.

In addition, she has recently lent her voice to a song for the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’, that has Jimmy Shergill in the lead role.