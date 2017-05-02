RadioandMusic
News |  02 May 2017

India only country where citizen knows up to three languages and cultures: DEB

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Deb, who released his promising debut solo album 'Tum Gaye Toh' recently, says he cannot stay without music, books and love.

In a quick chat, Radioandmusic.com spoke to the dynamic and versatile musician about the album release and his immediate plans over a fun chitchat session where Deb had his own stories to tell.

What album inspired you when you were younger?

Tanha Dil by Shaan. Those were the days when you could still make music outside of Bollywood.

What are you listening to these days?

Kids’ by ‘One Republic’.

Do you love to sing more in Bengali, in Hindi, in English?

Bengali is my mother tongue, but like many Indians, I am also comfortable in Hindi and in English. Tell me, how many countries can you find on the planet whose citizens are comfortable in three languages and their cultures? We should celebrate this asset!

Three things you cannot stay without”

Music, books, love. No sensible human being can exist without one of them.

Your favourite idea of pass-time?

Watching horror films, because they take me to the world, that is very distant from mine.

If stranded on an island, would you rather be with a guitar or the woman you love?

With the woman I love. I will play on the strings of her heart.

Also read: I don't see music as a vehicle to fame but for self-expression: DEB

Deb Tum Gaye Toh kids One Republic Tanha Dil Shaan Bollywood
explore RNM

