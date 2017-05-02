RadioandMusic
Glaswegian house producer Jasper James to debut in India

MUMBAI: The Glaswegian producer and DJ Jasper James, who has inherited the best traditions of music from is well-known father Jarri, is making his Indian debut at Summer House in Delhi on 19 May. The programme is part of Wild City’s Various Artists, a series that introduces to Indian audiences, modern music’s most imaginative and original DJs and producers

James has picked up tricks from the best in the business – from his father Harri who is a tastemaker and house music producer, and from his mentor and flatmate Jackmaster.

However, in just a few years, Jasper has emerged out of the shadows of his father and his more famous friend to become a respected touring DJ in his own right.

Jasper James will also be playing in Mumbai on 18 May and in Bangalore on 20 May.

Having grown up at the local nightlife institution, the infamous Sub Club in Glasgow – thanks to his dad being one of the longest serving residents at the nightclub – it wasn’t any surprise when Jasper James took up DJing and was, in fact, the youngest ever to play at Sub Club.

By the time he was 24, he had an Essential Mix and a Rinse FM show already under his belt, his debut EP ‘Sneaky’ on the label Optimo Trax which was a huge hit on dance floors across Europe and he successfully held an annual Saturday residency at London’s Phonox through most of 2016.

A DJ and producer with talent that stretches beyond his years, he has crafted his own brand of house and techno through DJ sets at some of the world’s most respected clubs like The Warehouse Project, Smartbar, Lux, Bob Beaman and Sub Club; and is equally at home playing at festivals such as Glastonbury, Secret Garden Party and more.

