RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 May 2017 21:01 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran to sing his way into GoT

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Ed Sheeran says he is going to sing when he makes his debut on fantasy series "Game of Thrones".

In an interview with The Hits Radio, Sheeran dropped details about his five-minute cameo on the HBO TV show, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I do a scene with Maisie (Williams). I sing a song and then she goes, ‘oh, that's a nice song'," Sheeran said.

It was announced in April that he had filmed a cameo appearance for the hit HBO series, as a surprise for actress Williams.

The seventh season of the popular fantasy drama series "Game of Thrones" will premiere on 16 July. It will be back in India on Star World. The final season will most likely air in 2018.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
GRAMMY Ed Sheeran Game of Thrones Star World HBO Hits Radio
Related news
News | 02 May 2017

Eminem sues New Zealand ruling party over track

MUMBAI: US rap artist Eminem is suing New Zealand's ruling National Party over a track it used for a campaign ad in 2014, the media reported on Monday.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2017

Gaana around the globe: A musical journey of 75 days celebrating artists around the world

MUMBAI: All this is a countdown to World Music Day, 21 June. Gaana is aiming through to celebrate those who gave the best to the music industry, not just in India but globally as well.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2017

AR Rahman dons new role for 'Le Musk'

MUMBAI: The Grammy and double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has added another feather in his cap. The singer-composer marks his directorial debut with ‘le Musk’. Rahman revealed the first posters of his upcoming film, yesterday.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2017

It would be neat to explore Indian music: Beth Hart

MUMBAI: India has become a hub for International artistes with music festivals mushrooming in every city and town.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2017

Barry Manilow keen to collaborate with Bruno Mars

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Barry Manilow wants to collaborate with singer Bruno Mars and hopes the latter would accept the offer.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Legacy Recordings set to release American Epic Documentary Series Music Collection

MUMBAI: Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, will release Americaread more

Press Releases
Hungama is the official Digital Partner of Justin Bieber's Purpose Tour in India

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media - has sealed another key partnership and is the official digital pread more

News
TRAI: FM Radio ad revenue moved up in the third quarter
, ,

BENGALURU: After the slump in advertisement revenues by private FM radio stations in the quarterread more

Press Releases
Bajaj Electricals Limited partners with Justin Beiber’s Purpose World Tour in India as its exclusive lighting partner

MUMBAI: Bajaj Electricals Limited, India’s leading player in consumer durables, fans, lighting anread more

News
After a year of wait, Sarthak FM finally goes on-air

MUMBAI: After waiting for more than a year, Sarthak FM, Orissa finally launched today.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Bieber's India itinerary revealed

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber will arrive in Mumbai a few days prior to his public show on a private jet after his performance in Dubai. He will be received...read more

2
The Chainsmokers release new remix package for 'Something Just Like This' with Coldplay

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers’ new remix package for their single ‘Something Just Like This’ with Coldplay is...read more

3
Sunidhi Chauhan and husband Hitesh Sonik create music on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: After Salim-Sulaiman and Benny Dayal, Sunidhi Chauhan and her husband Hitesh Sonik had a gala time on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show last...read more

4
Sikh characters misrepresented in Bollywood films, says Gippy Grewal

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Gippy Grewal, who features in latest Punjabi release 'Manje Bistre' and will soon be seen in upcoming Bollywood film 'Lucknow...read more

5
Glaswegian house producer Jasper James to debut in India

MUMBAI: The Glaswegian producer and DJ Jasper James, who has inherited the best traditions of music from is well-known father Jarri, is making his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group