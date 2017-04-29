The Revolver Club to celebrate International Jazz Day

MUMBAI: Recognised by UNESCO in association with the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz, The International Jazz Day commemorates jazz’s role in bringing people together. Now in its sixth year, it continues to gain momentum. The Revolver Club is all set to celebrate the International Jazz Day at Door No. 1 on 30 April from 12 pm to 4 pm.

On this Sunday, there will be some of the jazz’s greatest records from musicians like John Coltrane, Cecil Taylor and Grant Green amongst others. Jazz enthusiasts can also get their favourite jazz records along, for there is no such thing as too much jazz. Also, there will be brunch along with some jazz cocktails and more.

A culmination of the jazz appreciation month, The International Jazz Day draws public attention to the art form’s extraordinary heritage. Communities, artists, and jazz enthusiasts in all corners of the globe gather on this day to reflect back on how jazz has promoted dialogue among cultures.

On 22 April, which is World Record Store Day, Mumbai-based record store, The Revolver Club organised listening sessions on vinyl culture, showcases followed by performances by Tejas Menon, Maalavika Manoj, Ankur Tewari, discussions by RJ Rohini from Radio Nasha among others.

The largest store in India, The Revolver Club was started in 2015 by Jude de Souza and Parth M Pandya to bring the global vinyl resurgence to India.