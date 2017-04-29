RadioandMusic
News |  29 Apr 2017

Rapper DMX checks into rehab

MUMBAI: After cancelling three shows due to medical emergency, rapper DMX has checked himself into rehab.

According to sources close to the rapper, DMX checked himself in Thursday night at a treatment centre in Southern California, reports tmz.com.

"The decision was voluntary, he was encouraged to do so by manager Pat Gallo and ex-wife Tashera Simmons," said the sources.

The 46-year-old cancelled three shows earlier this week due to a 'medical emergency', according to his representative. He was supposed to perform in Santa Ana on Tuesday, Los Angeles on Wednesday and San Diego on Thursday.

The rapper has been to rehab before while battling substance abuse issues for years.

(Source: IANS)

