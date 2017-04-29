Put on the headphones to shake a leg this World Dance Day

MUMBAI: Music and dance go hand in hand, one can dance without an external musical element, but there has to be rhythm playing on one’s mind to move that body and Bollywood music is brilliant at getting you moving. Bollywood is known for its dance numbers and this isn’t a recent trend. This has been going on since, the 80s and it continues till date.

Thus, we at Radioandmusic.com decided on bringing a curated list of foot-tapping Bollywood numbers this World Dace Day. Have a look -

Move Your Luck – Noor

The Humma Song – Ok Jaanu

Mercy

Breakup Song – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Tamma Tamma – Badrinath ki Dulhania

Kaala Chashma – Baar baar Dekho

Cheez Badi Hai Mast- Machine

Kar Gai Chull – Kapoor and Sons

Baby Ko Base – Sultan

Nashe Si Chad Gai- Befikre