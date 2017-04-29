Put on the headphones to shake a leg this World Dance Day
MUMBAI: Music and dance go hand in hand, one can dance without an external musical element, but there has to be rhythm playing on one’s mind to move that body and Bollywood music is brilliant at getting you moving. Bollywood is known for its dance numbers and this isn’t a recent trend. This has been going on since, the 80s and it continues till date.
Thus, we at Radioandmusic.com decided on bringing a curated list of foot-tapping Bollywood numbers this World Dace Day. Have a look -
Move Your Luck – Noor
The Humma Song – Ok Jaanu
Mercy
Breakup Song – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Tamma Tamma – Badrinath ki Dulhania
Kaala Chashma – Baar baar Dekho
Cheez Badi Hai Mast- Machine
Kar Gai Chull – Kapoor and Sons
Baby Ko Base – Sultan
Nashe Si Chad Gai- Befikre