NCPA celebrates sixth international Jazz day with a killer line-up

MUMBAI: Calling out all Jazz lovers. NCPA brings to you yet another grand celebration of this evergreen genre. In November 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially designated 30 April as International Jazz Day in order to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe. International Jazz Day is chaired and led by Irina Bokova, UNESCO Director General, and legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock, who serves as a UNESCO Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue and Chairman of The Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz. The Institute is the lead non-profit organization charged with planning, promoting and producing this annual celebration.

However, Mumbai is going to witness only its fourth anniversary at NCPA thanks to Louiz Banks incessant effort towards keeping the jazz spirit alive.

“It’s going to be an audio-visual treat,” says Sanjay Divecha. Sanjay will have with him on stage, Gino Banks on drums, Sheldon D’Souza on bass, Vasundhara Vee, Vivienne Pocha, Dominique on vocals and the man Louiz Banks himself on piano.

You can check the entire line-up here:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1695242397442664&substory_index=0&id=1661392620827642

Other notable acts include Samantha Edwards, Anurag Naidu, Dhruv Ghanekar.

“Jazz is a way of life. I’ve been singing jazz from the age of five and I haven’t stopped ever since,” said Samantha, who is also a notable vocal instructor in Mumbai.

“My opening number will be ‘My One and Only Love’ from Music from Beyond the Moon”, added the veteran vocalist.

She also wishes to pay tribute to the late Benny Soans, arguably one of the best jazz drummers in Mumbai and also one of the kindest hearts that ever walked the face of the planet. The musician’s shocking demise in January broke a lot of hearts and what better way can one think of acknowledging this musical soul than through some amazing Jazz?

“Sadly there’s an earth of opportunities for Jazz musicians here in India but jazz has always had a very niche audience and continues to be so,” says Sanjay who will be seen ripping the guitar this Sunday.

Sanjay will be playing three pieces which will include originals. “I will be playing some Gospel flavoured Jazz too.” So expect some brilliant fusion as well.

The artists have been working on their sets in order to present what will be indeed a breath taking experience where some of the finest are going to improvise.

Like Samantha Edwards says, “All you gotta do is improvise.”

If you are crazy about jazz, you know where to find yourself this Sunday (30 April 2017).