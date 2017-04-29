RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Apr 2017 19:05 |  By RnMTeam

NCPA celebrates sixth international Jazz day with a killer line-up

MUMBAI: Calling out all Jazz lovers. NCPA brings to you yet another grand celebration of this evergreen genre.  In November 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially designated 30 April as International Jazz Day in order to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe. International Jazz Day is chaired and led by Irina Bokova, UNESCO Director General, and legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock, who serves as a UNESCO Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue and Chairman of The Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz. The Institute is the lead non-profit organization charged with planning, promoting and producing this annual celebration.

However, Mumbai is going to witness only its fourth anniversary at NCPA thanks to Louiz Banks incessant effort towards keeping the jazz spirit alive.

 “It’s going to be an audio-visual treat,” says Sanjay Divecha. Sanjay will have with him on stage, Gino Banks on drums, Sheldon D’Souza on bass, Vasundhara Vee, Vivienne Pocha, Dominique on vocals and the man Louiz Banks himself on piano.

You can check the entire line-up here: 

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1695242397442664&substory_index=0&id=1661392620827642

Other notable acts include Samantha Edwards, Anurag Naidu, Dhruv Ghanekar.

“Jazz is a way of life. I’ve been singing jazz from the age of five and I haven’t stopped ever since,” said Samantha, who is also a notable vocal instructor in Mumbai.

“My opening number will be ‘My One and Only Love’ from Music from Beyond the Moon”, added the veteran vocalist.

She also wishes to pay tribute to the late Benny Soans, arguably one of the best jazz drummers in Mumbai and also one of the kindest hearts that ever walked the face of the planet. The musician’s shocking demise in January broke a lot of hearts and what better way can one think of acknowledging this musical soul than through some amazing Jazz?

“Sadly there’s an earth of opportunities for Jazz musicians here in India but jazz has always had a very niche audience and continues to be so,” says Sanjay who will be seen ripping the guitar this Sunday.

Sanjay will be playing three pieces which will include originals. “I will be playing some Gospel flavoured Jazz too.” So expect some brilliant fusion as well.

The artists have been working on their sets in order to present what will be indeed a breath taking experience where some of the finest are going to improvise.

Like Samantha Edwards says, “All you gotta do is improvise.”

If you are crazy about jazz, you know where to find yourself this Sunday (30 April 2017).

Tags
Louiz Banks NCPA Vasundhara Vee Dominique Sanjay Divecha Samantha Edwards UNESCO Herbie Hancock Dhruv Ghanekar Anurag Naidu Music from Beyond The Moon Vivienne Pocha Sheldon D'Souza
Related news
News | 29 Apr 2017

The Revolver Club to celebrate International Jazz Day

MUMBAI: Recognised by UNESCO in association with the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz, The International Jazz Day commemorates jazz’s role in bringing people together. Now in its sixth year, it continues to gain momentum.

read more
News | 29 Mar 2017

Dhruv Ghanekar produces music for Arnab Goswami's Republic TV

MUMBAI: Dhruv Ghanekar, one of those behind the path-breaking blueFROG (Mumbai), is making waves with his tunes across the country over a decade now.

read more
News | 23 Mar 2017

"Every single song is a blessing," says Big Mountain frontman Quino

MUMBAI: The world right now is seeing a major political changeover and there is a state of unrest all throughout. Hate, racism, competition, global warming, terrorism, gender war and I can go on and on. Are we so detached from our primal selves that we vent out our frustration on each other?

read more
News | 18 Feb 2017

Mumbai based, American bassist Dee Wood on his journey in India

MUMBAI: There has always been a distinct gap between artistes and their respective audiences. Perhaps the bridge that connects this gap is commercialization.

read more
News | 14 Jan 2017

Shankar Mahadevan joins forces with Zakir Hussain; to perform in Dubai

MUMBAI: The legends are back! Music composer and playback singer Shankar Mahadevan who ended 2016 on high notes, has joined forces with tabla maestro and Grammy winner Ustad Zakir Hussain to perform in Dubai.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Bajaj Electricals Limited partners with Justin Beiber’s Purpose World Tour in India as its exclusive lighting partner

MUMBAI: Bajaj Electricals Limited, India’s leading player in consumer durables, fans, lighting anread more

News
After a year of wait, Sarthak FM finally goes on-air

MUMBAI: After waiting for more than a year, Sarthak FM, Orissa finally launched today.read more

Press Releases
92.7 Big FM honours Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule

MUMBAI: Big FM indulged in Maharashtra Day celebration; the most iconic day for the state, in itsread more

News
Saavn to explore the history and evolution of Jazz this International Jazz Day

MUMBAI: On International Jazz Day, which is celebrated worldwide on 30 April, Saavn will bring ouread more

News
Fever FM increases ad rates by 20 per cent

MUMBAI: Advertisement is a major revenue source for radio stations, but retaining listeners is aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Alka Yagnik, Amit Trivedi disagree with Armaan Malik's comment on singing stars

MUMBAI: It started with a Twitter face-off between actress Sonakshi Sinha and singer Armaan Malik with the latter vehemently opposing the idea of...read more

2
Armaan Malik bags another Bengali song 'Ami Je Ke Tomar'

MUMBAI: Bollywood singing sensation, 21-year-old Armaan Malik is back to the news. No! Not because of his tussle with Sonakshi Sinha and her brothers...read more

3
Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' gets a Carnatic twist

MUMBAI: Ed Sheeran’s most recent release ‘Shape Of You’ created quite a buzz globally and since then we have been hearing different versions of the...read more

4
Put on the headphones to shake a leg this World Dance Day

MUMBAI: Music and dance go hand in hand, one can dance without an external musical element, but there has to be rhythm playing on one’s mind to move...read more

5
Mystery electronic hip-hop act Crash Land arrive on STMPD RCRDS

MUMBAI: This mysterious new act unleash their self-titled debut single on Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS label, a phat slice of cutting-edge hip-hop,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group