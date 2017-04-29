Let the weekend begin with these trending tracks
MUMBAI: Weekend is when you get the time to catch up on all the lost information and music tops this list. And, as usual, we would like to make this easier for you with our curated list of trending songs.
This week we have songs from biggies such as AR Rahman with the much-anticipated biopic of Sachin Tendulkar, soulful Arijit Singh with an energetic number from ‘Raabta’ among others, also some less commercial independent artist Dhruv Visvanath with his official music video of ‘Four’.
Hind Mere Jind - Sachin A Billion Dreams
Singer and Composer: AR Rahman
Lyricist: Irshad Kamil
Movie: Sachin A Billion Dreams
Music Composer: AR Rahman
Music Label: Times Music
Listen to the track:
Ik Vaari Aa – Raabta
Song: Ik Vaari Aa
Singer: Arijit Singh
Music Director: Pritam
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Music Label: T-Series
Listen to the track:
Thodi Der - Half Girlfriend
Song: Thodi Der
Singers: Farhan Saeed and Shreya Ghoshal
Music: Farhan Saeed
Lyricist: Kumaar
Music Label: Zee Music Company
Listen to the track:
Afeemi - Meri Pyaari Bindu
Song: Afeemi
Singers: Jigar Saraiya and Sanah Moidutty
Music: Sachin-Jigar
Lyrics: Kausar Munir
Music Label: YRF Music
Listen to the track:
Gora Gora Rang - Deep Money and ShowKidd
Song: Gora Gora Rang
Singer: Deep Money
Music: ShowKidd
Lyricist: Dhruv Yogi
Music Label: Zee Music Comapny
Listen to the track:
Raabta Title Song - Raabta
Song: Raabta
Singer: Nikhita Gandhi
Music: Pritam
Lyrics: Irshad Kamil, Amitabh Bhattacharya
Music Label: T-Series
Listen to the track:
Hoor - Hindi Medium
Song: Hoor
Singer: Atif Aslam
Music Composer: Sachin- Jigar
Lyrics: Priya Saraiya
Music Label: T-Series
Listen to the track:
Four - Dhruv Visvanath
Song: Four
Album: Orion
Music and Lyrics: Dhruv Visvanath
Singer: Dhruv Visvanath
Acoustic Guitar Arrangements: Dhruv Visvanath
Tracked by: Viraj Mohan
Mixed by: Keshav Dhar at Illusion Studios
Music Label: V.L.T (Vishal Likes This) by Vishal Dadlani
Listen to the track:
Saahore Baahubali - Baahubali 2
Song: Saahore Baahubali
Movie: Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion
Singer: Daler Mehendi, M.M. Keeravaani, Mounima
Music Director: M.M. Keeravaani
Lyricist: K. Shivashakthi Datta, Dr. K. Ramakrishna
Music Label: Lahari Music
Listen to the track: