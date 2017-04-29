Let the weekend begin with these trending tracks

MUMBAI: Weekend is when you get the time to catch up on all the lost information and music tops this list. And, as usual, we would like to make this easier for you with our curated list of trending songs.

This week we have songs from biggies such as AR Rahman with the much-anticipated biopic of Sachin Tendulkar, soulful Arijit Singh with an energetic number from ‘Raabta’ among others, also some less commercial independent artist Dhruv Visvanath with his official music video of ‘Four’.

Hind Mere Jind - Sachin A Billion Dreams

Singer and Composer: AR Rahman

Lyricist: Irshad Kamil

Movie: Sachin A Billion Dreams

Music Composer: AR Rahman

Music Label: Times Music

Listen to the track:

Ik Vaari Aa – Raabta

Song: Ik Vaari Aa

Singer: Arijit Singh

Music Director: Pritam

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Music Label: T-Series

Listen to the track:

Thodi Der - Half Girlfriend

Song: Thodi Der

Singers: Farhan Saeed and Shreya Ghoshal

Music: Farhan Saeed

Lyricist: Kumaar

Music Label: Zee Music Company

Listen to the track:

Afeemi - Meri Pyaari Bindu

Song: Afeemi

Singers: Jigar Saraiya and Sanah Moidutty

Music: Sachin-Jigar

Lyrics: Kausar Munir

Music Label: YRF Music

Listen to the track:

Gora Gora Rang - Deep Money and ShowKidd

Song: Gora Gora Rang

Singer: Deep Money

Music: ShowKidd

Lyricist: Dhruv Yogi

Music Label: Zee Music Comapny

Listen to the track:

Raabta Title Song - Raabta

Song: Raabta

Singer: Nikhita Gandhi

Music: Pritam

Lyrics: Irshad Kamil, Amitabh Bhattacharya

Music Label: T-Series

Listen to the track:

Hoor - Hindi Medium

Song: Hoor

Singer: Atif Aslam

Music Composer: Sachin- Jigar

Lyrics: Priya Saraiya

Music Label: T-Series

Listen to the track:

Four - Dhruv Visvanath

Song: Four

Album: Orion

Music and Lyrics: Dhruv Visvanath

Singer: Dhruv Visvanath

Acoustic Guitar Arrangements: Dhruv Visvanath

Tracked by: Viraj Mohan

Mixed by: Keshav Dhar at Illusion Studios

Music Label: V.L.T (Vishal Likes This) by Vishal Dadlani

Listen to the track:

Saahore Baahubali - Baahubali 2

Song: Saahore Baahubali

Movie: Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion

Singer: Daler Mehendi, M.M. Keeravaani, Mounima

Music Director: M.M. Keeravaani

Lyricist: K. Shivashakthi Datta, Dr. K. Ramakrishna

Music Label: Lahari Music

Listen to the track: