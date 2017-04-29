RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Apr 2017 19:11 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber gets some advice from Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: With two weeks to go for the highly anticipated Justin Bieber Purpose Tour by White Fox India, we got our hands on a video capturing Bollywood diva Sunny Leone giving some serious advice to 'Sorry' hitmaker Justin Bieber.

In the video, Sunny welcomes Justin to the country and advices him to learn some Bollywood moves before he lands in Mumbai.

Watch the fun video where shows Justin how to “turn the lightbulb, pet the dog.”

White Fox India will be bringing the 23-year-old Canadian megastar’s Purpose World Tour to India’s DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on 10 May 2017. Bieber’s latest jaunt is in support of his fourth album, the critically acclaimed 'Purpose', wherein he experimented with more exploratory electronic sounds. Apart from India, the Asia leg of the tour comprises Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Touring in support of his fourth studio album 'Purpose' – which debuted at #1 in over 100 countries and has sold over 8 million copies worldwide, Bieber is without a doubt one of the most successful pop stars in the world today with a recent world tour imbibing sold out dates across countries. Concert goers can book tickets at bookmyshow for the hotly anticipated event. Concert goers can look forward to a set list that will surely comprise worldwide smash hits including 'Where Are Ü Now', 'Boyfriend', 'Love Yourself', 'Company', 'As Long As You Love Me', 'What Do You Mean?', 'Baby', 'Purpose', 'Encore: Sorry' amongst others.

Tags
Justin Bieber Sunny Leone Are Ü Now Boyfriend Love Yourself company As Long As You Love Me What Do You Mean? baby Purpose Encore: Sorry White Fox India Bollywood DY Patil Stadium
Related news
News | 29 Apr 2017

Bieber splashes $15,000 on new mouthpiece

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber, who will perform in India in May, spent whopping $15,000 on a new mouthpiece - a pink sapphire grill.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2017

Gaana around the globe: A musical journey of 75 days celebrating artists around the world

MUMBAI: All this is a countdown to World Music Day, 21 June. Gaana is aiming through to celebrate those who gave the best to the music industry, not just in India but globally as well.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2017

Star Plus' Dhhai Kilo Prem recreates Cham Cham from Baaghi

MUMBAI: Recreation is the new trend in Bollywood, but looks like this recreation fad is now also taking over the small screen. TV shows have been recreating iconic songs for television audiences and the latest TV show to recreate a Bollywood track is Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2017

Shashwat Sachdev releases orchestral version of 'Sahiba'

MUMBAI: 'Phillauri' was loved by many, but what stole everyone's heart is the music. The man responsible for this is none other than ace music composer Shashwat Sachdev.

read more
News | 25 Apr 2017

Not performing at Bieber concert: Sonakshi Sinha

MUMBAI: After singer-composer Kailash Kher voiced his disagreement on Sonakshi Sinha's performing at Justin Bieber's maiden concert in India, the actress says she is not performing at the pop star's concert.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Bajaj Electricals Limited partners with Justin Beiber’s Purpose World Tour in India as its exclusive lighting partner

MUMBAI: Bajaj Electricals Limited, India’s leading player in consumer durables, fans, lighting anread more

News
After a year of wait, Sarthak FM finally goes on-air

MUMBAI: After waiting for more than a year, Sarthak FM, Orissa finally launched today.read more

Press Releases
92.7 Big FM honours Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule

MUMBAI: Big FM indulged in Maharashtra Day celebration; the most iconic day for the state, in itsread more

News
Saavn to explore the history and evolution of Jazz this International Jazz Day

MUMBAI: On International Jazz Day, which is celebrated worldwide on 30 April, Saavn will bring ouread more

News
Fever FM increases ad rates by 20 per cent

MUMBAI: Advertisement is a major revenue source for radio stations, but retaining listeners is aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Navarra debut on Revealed Recordings with their huge new track 'Back To Life'

MUMBAI: Rising talents on the scene, Netherlands duo Navarra arrive on Revealed with their electric new track ‘Back To Life’. Filled with melodic...read more

2
The Revolver Club to celebrate International Jazz Day

MUMBAI: Recognised by UNESCO in association with the Thelonious Monk Institute of Jazz, The International Jazz Day commemorates jazz’s role in...read more

3
Put on the headphones to shake a leg this World Dance Day

MUMBAI: Music and dance go hand in hand, one can dance without an external musical element, but there has to be rhythm playing on one’s mind to move...read more

4
Rapper DMX checks into rehab

MUMBAI: After cancelling three shows due to medical emergency, rapper DMX has checked himself into rehab. According to sources close to the rapper,...read more

5
Being part of 'Baahubali' unforgettable: Madhan Karky

MUMBAI: Popular writer-lyricist Madhan Karky on Saturday thanked S.S Rajamouli for giving him an opportunity to be part of the 'Baahubali' franchise...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group