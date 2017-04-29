Justin Bieber gets some advice from Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: With two weeks to go for the highly anticipated Justin Bieber Purpose Tour by White Fox India, we got our hands on a video capturing Bollywood diva Sunny Leone giving some serious advice to 'Sorry' hitmaker Justin Bieber.

In the video, Sunny welcomes Justin to the country and advices him to learn some Bollywood moves before he lands in Mumbai.

Watch the fun video where shows Justin how to “turn the lightbulb, pet the dog.”

White Fox India will be bringing the 23-year-old Canadian megastar’s Purpose World Tour to India’s DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on 10 May 2017. Bieber’s latest jaunt is in support of his fourth album, the critically acclaimed 'Purpose', wherein he experimented with more exploratory electronic sounds. Apart from India, the Asia leg of the tour comprises Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Touring in support of his fourth studio album 'Purpose' – which debuted at #1 in over 100 countries and has sold over 8 million copies worldwide, Bieber is without a doubt one of the most successful pop stars in the world today with a recent world tour imbibing sold out dates across countries. Concert goers can book tickets at bookmyshow for the hotly anticipated event. Concert goers can look forward to a set list that will surely comprise worldwide smash hits including 'Where Are Ü Now', 'Boyfriend', 'Love Yourself', 'Company', 'As Long As You Love Me', 'What Do You Mean?', 'Baby', 'Purpose', 'Encore: Sorry' amongst others.