Being part of 'Baahubali' unforgettable: Madhan Karky

MUMBAI: Popular writer-lyricist Madhan Karky on Saturday thanked S.S Rajamouli for giving him an opportunity to be part of the 'Baahubali' franchise which he described as an 'unforgettable journey'.

In both parts of the franchise, Karky penned a few songs in Tamil.

"Heartfelt thanks to Rajamouli, Keeravani and Shobu Yarlagadda for giving an opportunity to be part of your dream and this unforgettable journey," Karky tweeted.

He went on to add that he watched 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' with four generations of his family members.

"Four generations. My grandmother, dad, my son and I watched 'Baahubali 2' yesterday with wonder in our eyes," he said.

Meanwhile, the second part of the franchise, released worldwide in around 9000 screens on Friday, has stirred up a box-office storm.

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan.

(Source: IANS)