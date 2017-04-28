Star Plus' Dhhai Kilo Prem recreates Cham Cham from Baaghi

MUMBAI: Recreation is the new trend in Bollywood, but looks like this recreation fad is now also taking over the small screen. TV shows have been recreating iconic songs for television audiences and the latest TV show to recreate a Bollywood track is Star Plus’ Dhhai Kilo Prem.

The creative’s on the show have shot for a rain dance sequence that features its leads Anjali Anand and Meherzan Mazda. The sequence will see some rain romance on ‘Baaghi’ track ‘Cham Cham’.

Elaborating more on the same, Anjali Anand added, “Yes, we will be recreating the ‘Cham Cham’ from ‘Baaghi’ in our show too. I enjoyed shooting for this dance sequence majorly because of the entire rainy atmosphere; I am quite dramatic and filmy in life. So, for this particular act, I just had to be myself. It was a tough task to recreate the magic like Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff created on silver screen, but both Meherzan and I tried our best.”

‘Dhhai Kilo Prem’, is a story about two imperfect individuals who are plump but extremely different from each other.

The show airs Monday to Saturday at 2 pm only on Star Plus.