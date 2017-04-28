RadioandMusic
News |  28 Apr 2017 16:47 |  By RnMTeam

Sajid-Wajid are magical people with infectious energy: Lyricist Prashant Ingole

MUMBAI: Lord Ganesha has been Prashant Ingole’s guiding light through his struggle phase and he continues to be really special for the lyricists. In fact, it was ‘Gajanana’ for ‘Bajirao Mastani’ that made it to the Guinness World Book of Records for the largest human formation of Lord Ganesha at its launch last year and this year Ingole awaits the release of his latest Ganesh track.

The lyricist has collaborated with music duo Sajid-Wajid for the first time on a Ganesh Utsav track titled ‘Jai Ganesha’ for ‘Daddy’. The film starring Arjun Rampal and Aishwarya Rajesh is based on the life of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli.

On having bagged the track Ingole stated, “Aditya Dev who happens to be an arranger and programmer at Sajid-Wajid’s studio and my friend referred my name. I met them and the song was ready in two days.”

Also Read: I am proud of what I have achieved over the years: Lyricist Prashant Ingole

On writing yet another song on Lord Ganesha the writer said, “I look at Ganesha in a very different way. I have been a fan of his forever and I have felt him around me in times of despair. In fact, we have been hosting him for 22 years at my residence. He is home for seven days every year and I look after him. So, I feel really gratefully to have this opportunity to write another song on him.”

The lyricist has put in his true emotions in this yet to be released track. “Your house lights up when you bring in Ganesha, but the moment he leaves, you feel a vacuum. As a child, I used to cry on departing with him and that’s the magic of the festival. I have put all those emotions into this track.”

On working with Sajid-Wajid he averred, “They are magical people with infectious energy. Their song making process is worth a watch. In fact, when the song was finally ready, they danced to it for an hour and a half in the studio. That’s the kind of energy this song has.”

The track is sung by singer Ganesh Chandanshive and it is sent to release around Ganesh Utsav.

 

