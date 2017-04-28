Ronan Keating, wife welcome son

MUMBAI: Singer Ronan Keating and his wife Storm Keating have welcomed their first child - a son - together.

The couple announced the news on Instagram, with Ronan posting a photo of his wife holding their child with a smile on her face, reports mirror.co.uk.

"Incredibly excited to announce the arrival. We're all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family!

"Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family," he added, along with the hashtag #KeatingClan.

Ronan already has three children - daughters Missy and Ali and son Jack - from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly, who he divorced in 2015.

(Source: IANS)