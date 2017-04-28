PartyNextDoor unfollows Zayn Malik on social media

MUMBAI: Just weeks after they released their collaboration track, "Still got time", rapper PartyNextDoor has unfollowed former One Direction star Zayn Malik on social media.

PartyNextDoor, whose real name is Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, unfollowed Zayn from the likes of Twitter and Instagram, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Besides that, PartyNextDoor has gone through his page feeds and deleted any mention of Zayn, including all promotional posts to do with their joint release.

On his official YouTube and Spotify accounts, there are no longer videos of his remixes of the track.

Zayn, on the other hand, has remained a follower of PartyNextDoor on social media.

It's unclear why PartyNextDoor has taken this step.

(Source: IANS)