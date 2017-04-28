RadioandMusic
News |  28 Apr 2017

Neha Kakkar's siblings surprise her on TV show

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently seen as a mentor on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6’, was in for a surprise when her siblings -- singers Sonu and Tony Kakkar -- came on the popular singing reality show.

As it was a special episode dedicated to Neha and her journey in the music industry, Sonu and Tony came on the show to relive their childhood memories.

The three siblings performed some of their hit songs like ‘Mile Ho Tum Humko’ and ‘Sawan Aaya Hai’.

"We are in love with ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' and watch it every weekend. We are impressed with the kind of talent the season has unearthed," Sonu said in a statement.

"Each kid has the ability to touch our hearts with their unique voices. And having our sister sitting on the mentors' panel makes the show even more special for us. We are truly proud of Neha and her achievements," she added.

Besides Neha, the Zee TV show also features singer Javed Ali and Bollywood composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya as mentors.

(Source: IANS)

