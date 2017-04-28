RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Apr 2017 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

Foster the People return with three new songs

MUMBAI: Everyone’s favourite 'Pumped Up Kicks' purveyors are back. Today, Foster the People have released not one, not two, but three new songs: “Doing It for the Money”, “Pay the Man”, and “S.H.C.”

According to a YouTube description, all three are taken from Foster The People’s forthcoming third album, which follows 2014’s Supermodel and 2011’s Torches.

The trio of cuts - all of which were debuted live late last year — make for the band’s first pieces of new music since their 2015 one-off single, “The Unforeseeable Fate of Mr. Jones”.

“One of my favourite things about music is that it’s unifying,” Foster the People noted on Twitter. “We wrote these songs to reflect joy in a time where people have needed it more than ever and we thought it was a good time to share them with you.”

Tags
Youtube Foster The People supermodel Torches The Unforeseeable Fate of Mr. Jones Doing It for the Money Pay the Man S.H.C
Related news
News | 20 Apr 2017

Everyone was following a template created by Honey Singh and Badshah: Brodha V on Rap

MUMBAI: When we think of rap, we think of a Yo Yo Honey Singh or a Badshah, but there is someone who wants to change this thought process. Well, independent artiste, Brodha V wants India to connect with some real rap and not superficial, as he puts it.

read more
News | 12 Apr 2017

Shakira releases her new single 'Me Enamoré'

MUMBAI: Continuing an amazing streak of success that includes record-breaking smashes Chantaje feat. Maluma and Deja Vu with Prince Royce, Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and global superstar Shakira unveils her new single ‘Me Enamoré’ via Sony Music Latin.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2017

'YouTube has changed the world of music'

MUMBAI: Renowned Sarod players Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash believe that the world's biggest video-sharing platform YouTube has changed the world of music once and for all.

read more
News | 07 Apr 2017

Gear up for Papon and Jonita Gandhi Live and Unplugged in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Get ready for a musical evening at the ultimate Seawoods Grand Central Mall with Angaraag Papon Mahanta and Jonita Gandhi Live and Unplugged.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2017

'Bezubaan' a positive change for Indeep Bakshi

MUMBAI: The trend of YouTube viewership has become one of the most important parameters of judging the success of a song. Today a song receiving a million views in the shortest time span is considered a hit.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
92.7 Big FM honours Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule

MUMBAI: Big FM indulged in Maharashtra Day celebration; the most iconic day for the state, in itsread more

News
Saavn to explore the history and evolution of Jazz this International Jazz Day

MUMBAI: On International Jazz Day, which is celebrated worldwide on 30 April, Saavn will bring ouread more

News
Fever FM increases ad rates by 20 per cent

MUMBAI: Advertisement is a major revenue source for radio stations, but retaining listeners is aread more

News
BARC Week 16: Mastiii stays numero uno, B4U Music continues to be at the second spot

MUMBAI: In week 16 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

Press Releases
IRAA nominations extended to 10 May in response to incoming submissions

MUMBAI: The Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) awards today announced that the 2017 entry deadlread more

top# 5 articles

1
Foster the People return with three new songs

MUMBAI: Everyone’s favourite 'Pumped Up Kicks' purveyors are back. Today, Foster the People have released not one, not two, but three new songs: “...read more

2
Sajid-Wajid are magical people with infectious energy: Lyricist Prashant Ingole

MUMBAI: Lord Ganesha has been Prashant Ingole’s guiding light through his struggle phase and he continues to be really special for the lyricists. In...read more

3
Star Plus' Dhhai Kilo Prem recreates Cham Cham from Baaghi

MUMBAI: Recreation is the new trend in Bollywood, but looks like this recreation fad is now also taking over the small screen. TV shows have been...read more

4
Gaana around the globe: A musical journey of 75 days celebrating artists around the world

MUMBAI: All this is a countdown to World Music Day, 21 June. Gaana is aiming through to celebrate those who gave the best to the music industry, not...read more

5
Manipuri folk star Mangka goes global with Cla

MUMBAI: Manipuri folk musician Mangka's new single 'Nura Pakhang' (Eu E Tu), a collaborative effort with Portugal’s iconic pop band Clã will be...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group