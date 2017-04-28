Foster the People return with three new songs

MUMBAI: Everyone’s favourite 'Pumped Up Kicks' purveyors are back. Today, Foster the People have released not one, not two, but three new songs: “Doing It for the Money”, “Pay the Man”, and “S.H.C.”

According to a YouTube description, all three are taken from Foster The People’s forthcoming third album, which follows 2014’s Supermodel and 2011’s Torches.

The trio of cuts - all of which were debuted live late last year — make for the band’s first pieces of new music since their 2015 one-off single, “The Unforeseeable Fate of Mr. Jones”.

“One of my favourite things about music is that it’s unifying,” Foster the People noted on Twitter. “We wrote these songs to reflect joy in a time where people have needed it more than ever and we thought it was a good time to share them with you.”