FOMO Fest's second edition to feature Bombay Bassment, Sandunes, Peter Cat Recording Co and more

MUMBAI: Can you imagine a party from sunset to sunrise? Of course, you can if you have been a part of FOMO Fest’s first edition at Razzberry Rhinoceros on 26 March. Good news is that FOMO Fest is back with their second edition along with the influential bands that redefined independent music and DJs in India.

FOMO Fest’s second edition will take place on 30 April at Razzberry Rhinoceros, 4 pm onwards and will feature some of the finest artists of India. Bombay Bassment, Sandunes, Peter Cat Recording Co, Kaleekarma, Major C, VDJ Cas, and Twisted Bass will offer their own spice and essence to the overall ambiance.

People who do not know, Razzberry Rhinoceros recently re-opened at the Juhu Hotel after 15 years and it's better than ever. In association with Daddy Entertainment, FOMO Fest’s second edition will be a musical heaven under the stars, in the most literal sense.

The first edition of FOMO Fest, the monthly festival featured musicians like Monica Dogra, Shivani, Bombay Black, DJBeat2, Twisted Bass, Nerm, Zokhuma, Chhabb, and Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator.