RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Apr 2017 16:33 |  By RnMTeam

FOMO Fest's second edition to feature Bombay Bassment, Sandunes, Peter Cat Recording Co and more

MUMBAI: Can you imagine a party from sunset to sunrise? Of course, you can if you have been a part of FOMO Fest’s first edition at Razzberry Rhinoceros on 26 March. Good news is that FOMO Fest is back with their second edition along with the influential bands that redefined independent music and DJs in India.

FOMO Fest’s second edition will take place on 30 April at Razzberry Rhinoceros, 4 pm onwards and will feature some of the finest artists of India. Bombay Bassment, Sandunes, Peter Cat Recording Co, Kaleekarma, Major C, VDJ Cas, and Twisted Bass will offer their own spice and essence to the overall ambiance.

People who do not know, Razzberry Rhinoceros recently re-opened at the Juhu Hotel after 15 years and it's better than ever. In association with Daddy Entertainment, FOMO Fest’s second edition will be a musical heaven under the stars, in the most literal sense.

The first edition of FOMO Fest, the monthly festival featured musicians like Monica Dogra, Shivani, Bombay Black, DJBeat2, Twisted Bass, Nerm, Zokhuma, Chhabb, and Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator.

Tags
FOMO Fest Razzberry Rhinoceros Bombay Bassment Sandunes Peter Cat Recording Co Kaleekarma Major C VDJ Cas Twisted Bass Monica Dogra Shivani Bombay Black DJBeat2 Nerm Zokhuma Chhabb and Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator Daddy Entertainment
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2017

The Revolver Club to organise vinyl culture sessions on World Record Day

MUMBAI: There’s no better day to support independent record shops across India than World Record Store Day, which is held on the third Saturday of April every year. This year the date falls on 22 April 2017.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2017

Magnetic Fields 2017 to bring historical and contemporary cultures of UK and India

MUMBAI: Since its debut in 2013, Magnetic Fields has grown to be one of the region’s most exciting, contemporary music and arts festival.

read more
News | 06 Apr 2017

Mixtape's RWND to feature Vinayak^A meets NoLatency and Frame/Frame

MUMBAI: Mixtape's live electronica night, FRWD, will complete one year this April (2017) with a special 12th edition titled, RWND, on Friday 14 April 2017 at antiSOCIAL in Khar.

read more
News | 31 Mar 2017

Boiler Room continues its Indian journey; second show in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Boiler Room in association with Budweiser ‘Discover What’s Brewing’ event series continues its India journey with their second show in Bengaluru on 7 April.

read more
News | 29 Mar 2017

Why India's definitive electronica act Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator not headline, FOMO Fest?

MUMBAI: Recently, Donn Bhat + Passenger Revelator graced us with their presence at the most iconic venue Razzberry Rhinoceros for FOMO Fest, which happened on 26 March. We saw some incredible LIVE acts, listened to music in the open air, just by the sea.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
92.7 Big FM honours Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule

MUMBAI: Big FM indulged in Maharashtra Day celebration; the most iconic day for the state, in itsread more

News
Saavn to explore the history and evolution of Jazz this International Jazz Day

MUMBAI: On International Jazz Day, which is celebrated worldwide on 30 April, Saavn will bring ouread more

News
Fever FM increases ad rates by 20 per cent

MUMBAI: Advertisement is a major revenue source for radio stations, but retaining listeners is aread more

News
BARC Week 16: Mastiii stays numero uno, B4U Music continues to be at the second spot

MUMBAI: In week 16 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

Press Releases
IRAA nominations extended to 10 May in response to incoming submissions

MUMBAI: The Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) awards today announced that the 2017 entry deadlread more

top# 5 articles

1
Universal Music Group drops massive new international singles today

MUMBAI:  Keeping with the global 'New Music Friday' release day, Universal Music Group today unleashed a star-studded line up of brand new singles ...read more

2
Foster the People return with three new songs

MUMBAI: Everyone’s favourite 'Pumped Up Kicks' purveyors are back. Today, Foster the People have released not one, not two, but three new songs: “...read more

3
Sajid-Wajid are magical people with infectious energy: Lyricist Prashant Ingole

MUMBAI: Lord Ganesha has been Prashant Ingole’s guiding light through his struggle phase and he continues to be really special for the lyricists. In...read more

4
Star Plus' Dhhai Kilo Prem recreates Cham Cham from Baaghi

MUMBAI: Recreation is the new trend in Bollywood, but looks like this recreation fad is now also taking over the small screen. TV shows have been...read more

5
Gaana around the globe: A musical journey of 75 days celebrating artists around the world

MUMBAI: All this is a countdown to World Music Day, 21 June. Gaana is aiming through to celebrate those who gave the best to the music industry, not...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group