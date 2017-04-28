After Bengaluru, Boiler Room en route to Delhi

MUMBAI: After two amazing shows in Mumbai in December 2016 and Bengaluru in April 2017, Boiler Room is touching down again in India, this time in the country’s capital New Delhi on 9 May 2016.

This will be Delhi’s first ever Boiler Room and musicians such as house legend Roger Sanchez, London selector Josey Rebelle, homegrown heroes Abhi Meer and BLOT! will be performing at the gig.

Abhi Meer is a Mumbai-based producer and has played at the Resident Advisor stage at India’s Magnetic Fields Festival last year. In addition, Abhi is a music researcher and one of the fiercest music journalists of India.

BLOT! is a club project from New Delhi-based producer Gaurav Malaker and considered as India’s finest underground electronic music outfit. Gaurav’s minimal techno act is something unique and idiosyncratic.

Know more about the concept ‘Boiler Room’

Having been described as dance music’s Internet streaming party, Boiler Room has – since it was founded in 2010 by Blaise Bellville – evolved from a webcam taped to a warehouse wall to a global broadcaster streaming the best of underground music, from techno and hip hop to jazz and contemporary classical. With its award-winning content, Boiler Room reaches more than 157 million people per month.

The self-proclaimed online home of the underground gives the audience the chance to hear fresh dance music without setting foot in a club and most importantly, also a chance to hear music that rarely gets played in a club.