News |  27 Apr 2017 13:49 |  By RnMTeam

Salim Merchant debuts as an RJ on Big FM

MUMBAI: Bollywood's singer-composer Salim Merchant, one-half of the Salim-Sulaiman duo, will be hosting a show on Big FM from mid-May titled ‘#Salim'. The show will be aired in a prime time band, in existing and new launched Hindi stations of Big FM.

Big FM has been running this additional celebrity segment for a while now. Well-known playback singer Shaan hosted a show for Big FM in the start of 2016, after which music composer Anu Malik was roped in. Malik's show that continues to air in Big FM is titled ‘Big Radio Reel'. The composer narrates his personal experiences with Bollywood biggies on his show.

Merchant's distinctive show is based on trendsetting songs of Bollywood industry. With his in-depth knowledge of music, he will also confer interesting trivia on trendsetting songs, music formats, instruments used in making of iconic songs and more. This unique format perfectly emulates the essence of the show's tagline – ‘Bollywood ke trendsetters Salim Merchant ke saath'.

Apart from shedding light on the technicalities involved in the making of popular songs, the show will lend an enriching experience to its listeners by inviting legendary artists from the music industry. Artists such as Bappi Lahiri, Usha Uthup, Jatin- Lalit, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, Kumar Sanu, Amit Trivedi, Udit Narayan and Sonu Nigam among others will mark their presence on the show.

Speaking about its newest offering, Big FM spokesperson said, “Among all the mediums, radio is by far the most synonymous with music, which further gets accentuated by RJs who lend their unique voices to the theme of the respective show. Driven by this very strategy, we created #Salim, a show which is rich in content and backed by an innovative format. The debut of Salim Merchant as the radio show host is yet another impressive highlight of the show. We at Big FM are proud to have such an acclaimed and respected artist on board, to be the voice of the show that revolves completely around music and its creation. We aim to set a benchmark with this offering and make it the most celebrated show on radio.”

Commenting on the occasion, Salim Merchant said, “I am extremely delighted to host a radio show for the first time. Music is my life, and associating with it in any form is always satisfying. I am thankful to Big FM for giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a unique show and I intend to make the most of it by going closer to my fans.”

The show launch will encompass of 360-degree high impact marketing campaign across markets in addition to branded show segments and integrated content.

