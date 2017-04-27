Aparshakti Khurana turns RJ for TVC

MUMBAI: Radio Jockey turned actor Aparshakti Khurana will be essaying the role of a RJ for an advertisement.

Aparshakti, who debuted with ‘Dangal’, was approached by a mint based mouth freshener recently and for that he will play a role of a radio jockey.

"The production house wants to shoot at the real location, as-in at the radio station. So the makers will discuss with the same radio station where Aparshakti used to work and they will opt to shoot at the same studio of the radio station." says a source.

The source also shared that the production house has referred a few very popular old dialogues of his RJ-ing time.

"Aparshakti is very excited with the offer. Then the Ad will be telecast and also placed on various radio stations across the country." added the source.

