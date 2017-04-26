RadioandMusic
Sunidhi Chauhan‏ records for Rajkumar Hirani's next

MUMBAI: One of the most praised finest singers; Sunidhi Chauhan is back in the news with a bang.

Sunidhi, who has crooned songs such as ‘Darkhaast’ (Shivaay), ‘Bloody Hell’ and ‘Tippa’ from (Rangoon) recorded one track yesterday for Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film, which happens to be Sanjay Dutt’s biopic.

Today, she posted a picture on her official twitter account mentioning this: “Super fun recording with this extremely talented team yesterday! Thank you @RajkumarHirani for one of the most enjoyable sessions.”

Starring Ranbir Kapoor the films written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Sunidhi Chauhan Darkhaast Shivaay Bloody Hell Tippa Rangoon Rajkumar Hirani Sanjay Dutt Vidhu Vinod Chopra Ranbir Kapoor
