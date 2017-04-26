Shashwat Sachdev releases orchestral version of 'Sahiba'

MUMBAI: 'Phillauri' was loved by many, but what stole everyone's heart is the music. The man responsible for this is none other than ace music composer Shashwat Sachdev.

Sachdev's Bollywood career started with ‘Phillauri’, but his music journey goes way back. Having worked with several international artists, Shashwat decided to give us something very special with an orchestral version of ‘Sahiba’.

Also Read: "Phillauri's folk music was created using western instruments," says music composer Shashwat Sachdev

Shashwat got more than 80 artists together from various parts of the world - South Korea, Iceland, Italy, Prague, Kolkata, Punjab, Chennai and Mumbai, to collaborate and create the Sahiba Orchestral.

Commenting on this, Shashwat said, "The love I received for ‘Sahiba’ inspired me to do more. I hope everyone loves this as much as the first."

Check the orchestral version of ‘Sahiba’ here –