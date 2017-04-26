RJ Sandhya's suicide mystery remains unsolved; family awaits justice

MUMBAI: RJ Sandhya of Radio Charminar, Hyderabad was found dead at her residence on 17 April 2017. The reason for her death is said to be dowry harassment by her husband major Vishal Vaibhav and in-laws.

The police reports state that Sandhya committed suicide on 18 April around 3 pm at her residence. The Bollaram police station was informed about the same by military officers as Vishal happens to be an army major.

Unfortunately, this has also been one of the major reasons for Sandhya's case being an untouched one. The Bollaram police are currently waiting to interrogate Vishal, who was admitted in the army hospital after he complained of health issues.

The police revealed that Vishal was present at their residence on the day of the crime. The two slept at 10 pm on 17 April 2017 night and Vishal woke up at 3 pm the next day. This is when he began looking for his wife and found her hanging from the ceiling fan in the other room.

The case is now registered in Bollarum police station under section 304B of IPC (Indian Penal Code).

"Sandhya used to host 'Tea Time With Sandhya' from 4 pm to 8 pm everyday. She was a happy woman and never shared her problems with anyone. On 16 April, Sunday we had an event which was hosted by her. 17 April was the last day she came to work. She had informed that she would be coming in a little late the next day, 18 April, which was approved. But the next day, she did not come even past her show time. We kept calling her repeatedly but there was no response. Later we learnt about the incidence," said Radio Charminar head Abdul Samad.

The radio station is now having a tough time filling RJ Sandhya’s time-slot. They are trying to manage with existing RJs and hiring a fresher to take up her show.

According to Sandhya’s sister, Uma Singh, she and her family were not informed about Sandhya's condition by her husband or in-laws; it was the neighbours who took the initiative.

Sandhya married Vishal in September 2015, but her married life did not turn out to be a beautiful love-story. Her in-laws began torturing her for dowry. In the initial months of marriage, the couple did not get enough together time as Vaibhav was posted in different places. But, November 2016 got them together. They started staying together in army headquarters in Secunderabad.

“The couple had a lot of problems but they lately started staying together and we thought things will be fine between them. But my sister was harassed for dowry day in and out,” said Uma.

She further revealed that Sandhya was pregnant at the start of 2016, but her in-laws forcefully aborted the fetus. Sandhya went into depression post that but the dowry tortures did not stop.

“As Vaibhav is an army officer, the army is supporting him and the police cannot take any action till he is handed by the army,” said a disappointed Uma.

“We cannot take any action against Vaibhav, neither can we assure if he is accused as we have no official statements from him. We can only comment after he is in our custody,” ended station head officer, S. Maheshwar.