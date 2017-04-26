RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Apr 2017 18:41 |  By Zinal Dedhia

RJ Sandhya's suicide mystery remains unsolved; family awaits justice

MUMBAI: RJ Sandhya of Radio Charminar, Hyderabad was found dead at her residence on 17 April 2017. The reason for her death is said to be dowry harassment by her husband major Vishal Vaibhav and in-laws.

The police reports state that Sandhya committed suicide on 18 April around 3 pm at her residence. The Bollaram police station was informed about the same by military officers as Vishal happens to be an army major.

Unfortunately, this has also been one of the major reasons for Sandhya's case being an untouched one. The Bollaram police are currently waiting to interrogate Vishal, who was admitted in the army hospital after he complained of health issues.

The police revealed that Vishal was present at their residence on the day of the crime. The two slept at 10 pm on 17 April 2017 night and Vishal woke up at 3 pm the next day. This is when he began looking for his wife and found her hanging from the ceiling fan in the other room.

The case is now registered in Bollarum police station under section 304B of IPC (Indian Penal Code).

"Sandhya used to host 'Tea Time With Sandhya' from 4 pm to 8 pm everyday. She was a happy woman and never shared her problems with anyone. On 16 April, Sunday we had an event which was hosted by her. 17 April was the last day she came to work. She had informed that she would be coming in a little late the next day, 18 April, which was approved. But the next day, she did not come even past her show time. We kept calling her repeatedly but there was no response. Later we learnt about the incidence," said Radio Charminar head Abdul Samad.

The radio station is now having a tough time filling RJ Sandhya’s time-slot. They are trying to manage with existing RJs and hiring a fresher to take up her show.

According to Sandhya’s sister, Uma Singh, she and her family were not informed about Sandhya's condition by her husband or in-laws; it was the neighbours who took the initiative.

Sandhya married Vishal in September 2015, but her married life did not turn out to be a beautiful love-story. Her in-laws began torturing her for dowry. In the initial months of marriage, the couple did not get enough together time as Vaibhav was posted in different places. But, November 2016 got them together. They started staying together in army headquarters in Secunderabad.

“The couple had a lot of problems but they lately started staying together and we thought things will be fine between them. But my sister was harassed for dowry day in and out,” said Uma.

She further revealed that Sandhya was pregnant at the start of 2016, but her in-laws forcefully aborted the fetus. Sandhya went into depression post that but the dowry tortures did not stop.

“As Vaibhav is an army officer, the army is supporting him and the police cannot take any action till he is handed by the army,” said a disappointed Uma.

“We cannot take any action against Vaibhav, neither can we assure if he is accused as we have no official statements from him. We can only comment after he is in our custody,” ended station head officer, S. Maheshwar.

Tags
RJ Sandhya Vishal Vaibhav Uma Singh S. Maheshwar Radio Charminar Abdul Samad
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
9X Jhakaas' Jhakaas Singles to play non-film music

MUMBAI: 9X Jhakaas, a Marathi music channel launched 'Jhakaas Singles' on 22 April 2017read more

News
Saregama bags the music rights for Indu Sarkar

MUMBAI: Saregama India has acquired the music rights of 'Indu Sarkar'.read more

News
All India Radio enters Phase II of DRM in India

NEW DELHI: All India Radio has received kudos from Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkairead more

News
IFPI Global Music Report 2017: Global recorded music revenues increase by 5.9 per cent

MUMBAI: The global recorded music market grew by 5.9 per cent in 2016, the highest rate since IFread more

Press Releases
Radio City teaches spoken English to underprivileged children in Pune

MUMBAI: Radio City’s award-winning campaign 'Candy Class' that won The Radio Grand Prixread more

top# 5 articles

1
Parineeti doesn't need auto tune for singing

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has lent her voice for 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' in the forthcoming film "Meri Pyaari Bindu", says the song...read more

2
Madonna not happy with biopic 'Blonde Ambition'

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna is unhappy with the news of the biopic 'Blonde Ambition' which is being made on her. Just after the news of the biopic was...read more

3
Bohemia releases his newest music video 'Titli'

MUMBAI: Roger David, best known as Bohemia just released a music video ‘Titli’ from his upcoming album 'Skull and Bones'. The talented man has also...read more

4
Kailash Kher celebrates musical journey of 'Kailasa'

MUMBAI: Padma Shri singer Kailash Kher celebrated the music journey of his band 'Kailasa' in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra...read more

5
'Thodi Der' a musical treat by Farhan Saeed

MUMBAI: The latest track from Mohit Suri’s ‘Half Girlfriend’ is here and it is indeed a treat for the one’s trying to get their way through the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group