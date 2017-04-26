Parineeti doesn't need auto tune for singing

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has lent her voice for 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' in the forthcoming film "Meri Pyaari Bindu", says the song has no auto tune.

Parineeti, who will be essaying the role of an aspiring singer in 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', shared a short video of herself on Twitter and captioned it: "And this is how it happened! Blessed. And - No auto tune 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin', 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'."

The 28-year-old actress shared another video and captioned: "And another one! Behind the scenes...'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' 'Meri Pyaari Bindu, "she said.

Parineeti did her singing debut with the song that has received positive response from the audience.

Directed by Roy, 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' is produced by Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner. Th film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana. In the film, Ayushmann will be playing a novelist.

Parineeti has also started shooting for 'Takadum' with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

