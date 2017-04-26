Oasis - Music in Summer to bring forward Deepak Kshirsagar, Jayateerth Mevundi and Niladri Kumar

MUMBAI: Inga health foundation, a registered trust engaged in helping financially and otherwise children of poor families seeking medical treatment, has organized a fund raising concert of Indian classical Music titled ‘Oasis – Music in Summer’. Through this concept, the listeners will explore and experience the oasis of peace in the form of music presented by talented slide guitarist Deepak Kshirsagar, well-known vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi and sitar maestro Niladri Kumar. Conceived and curated by Pancham Nishad, Oasis – Music in Summer is a treat for music lovers in the dreary heat of summer month. The concert is scheduled to be held at Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli on Thursday, 4 May 2017 from 6pm onwards.

Deepak Kshirsagar, an ‘A’ graded artiste of All India Radio and Doordarshan began his musical journey at the age of four. The intense and rigorous training under the able wings of Guru Pt. BN. Kshirsagar and Pt. Sateesh Khanwalkar, he emerged as the most brilliant guitarist of the present generation. The highly innovative and studious mind of Deepak made him redefine his musical approach to bring many changes in the playing techniques of his instrument which helped him in creating his own style and carving a space for himself in the Indian Classical Music arena.

Initially groomed by late Pt. Arjunsa Nakod and chiselled by late Pt. Shripati Paadegar of Kirana Gharana, Jayateerth Mevundi is an efficient singer with melodious voice, Jayateerth today ranks top amongst the young brigade of Hindustani music. Recipient of several prestigious Awards like 'Young maestro in Music' Award at the hands of India's ex-president Dr. A. P. J. Kalam, Aditya Birla Kala Kiran Award and Pandit Jasraj Gaurav Puraskar to name a few, Jayateeerth is hailed by world renowned composer AR Rahman as the ‘the most electrifying Indian musician of the present era’ and an extremely tuneful singer’ by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Lastly, born to Sitar Maestro Kartick Kumar, Niladri, a child prodigy, today is considered as one of the most talented, innovative and popular musicians across the globe. Niladri has undoubtedly made his mark, as one of the finest young Sitar Virtuoso. Niladri brought about the initiative of extending the boundaries of his musical realm by blending Indian Classical Music with world music. He modified his sitar to effectively blend in the tonal sound with western instruments, created a new instrument, which he named as ‘Zitar’. Honoured with several prestigious awards, Niladri today, is an obvious choice of both the organizers and the audience of Classical Music and World Music.