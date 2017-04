MUMBAI: ​ Kygo is teaming up with EDM-pop goddess Ellie Goulding for a new track, ​'​First Time​'​, which drops this Friday.

This release comes just as his high-profile collaboration with Selena Gomez, ​​'It Ain’t Me' is taking off, proving he’s got a lot of star power behind his beats.

The tweets below have us freaking out because Kygo’s cool house stylings matched with Goulding’s angelic vocals could become the best thing we’ve ever heard.