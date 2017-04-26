I'm tired of being bullied: Nicki Minaj

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj, who is being trolled on social media, says she is tired of being bullied for her new look.

Minaj, who frequently changes hairstyles, posted her selfie on Monday sporting a blonde wig but her fans criticised her outrightly, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The photograph had Minaj sporting the platinum hairpiece and had her cleavage on display in a plunging black beaded bra.

"Do blondes have more fun? Decisions, decisions..." so she captioned the image.

While some of her fans praised her new look, some others didn't take the selfie lightly.

"(Breaking news). It is confirmed that blondes do have more fun, especially when recording an album," a fan posted, while another wrote: "Instead of trying on wigs, why don't you get your ass back in the studio?"

Minaj's mother, Carol Maraj, even commented that she preferred the rapper with black hair.

"Black Hair. My vote," she posted on Twitter along with a photograph of her daughter sporting long black hair.

The 35-year-old rapper shortly replied to the tweet: "Mommy you're not included in the voting process."

Minaj apparently noticed the reactions as she responded to the backlash via Twitter.

"I asked if blondes have more fun, somebody commented. Blondes have more fun recording an album now go sis!" so she posted, before jokingly adding: "I'm tired of being bullied."

(Source: IANS)