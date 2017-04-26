RadioandMusic
News |  26 Apr 2017 14:57 |  By RnMTeam

GIMA award nominee MojoJojo and bass music enthusiast Gurbax to play in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Recognized for his handlebar moustache and unique breed of crossover music – MojoJojo and bass music enthusiast Gurbax will be performing in Bengaluru at Sanctum as part of Baleno Wicked Weekends on 29 April.

MojoJojo’s last album, ‘Shots Fired’ released on Times Music, put him on the global map with a nomination for a GIMA award next to the likes of Nucleya.

Gurbax, DJ and Producer, has been touring across the Indian sub-continent after having played in some of the biggest clubs in New York and Atlanta.

A multi-city nightlife campaign that aims to redefine and reinvigorate the club scene in India, Baleno Wicked Weekends has featured established indie acts like Midival Punditz, Raghu Dixit, and bass music producers like Sound Avtar and MojoJojo and aims to become the one-stop nightlife guide for audiences and artists alike.

