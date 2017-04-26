Bohemia releases his newest music video 'Titli'

MUMBAI: Roger David, best known as Bohemia just released a music video ‘Titli’ from his upcoming album 'Skull and Bones'. The talented man has also given the music and lyrics for this song.

The track was released on 26 April 2017 on T-Series. The song comes soon after ‘Meri Jeet’, which was also released by T-Series on 8 February 2017.

‘Titli’ starts with a synth along with Bohemia’s Punjabi rap, which displays the characteristics of Bohemia’s tone of music.

Listen to ‘Titli’ here -

The Pakistani-American rapper and record producer was the sole Punjabi rapper who released first Punjabi rap album in 2002.