News |  25 Apr 2017

Madonna biopic in the works

MUMBAI: Universal is developing singer Madonna's biopic titled 'Blonde Ambition'.

The studio has picked up rights to Elyse Hollander's ‘Blonde Ambition’ screenplay about Madonna's first album, reports variety.com.

‘Blonde Ambition’ led the 2016 version of the Black List - an annual ranking of the best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood.

Hollander's script received 49 votes among the 250 executives voting. The project details Madonna's efforts in the early 1980s in New York to get her first album released while navigating fame, romance, and the dismissive attitude of the music industry at the time.

‘Blonde Ambition’ is set up with Brett Ratner's Ratpac and Michael De Luca. John Zaozirny of Bellevue Productions will also produce.

Madonna broke out in 1983 on her first album, ‘Madonna’, followed by 1984's blockbuster ‘Like a Virgin’.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Madonna Blonde Ambition Brett Ratner Michael De Luca John Zaozirny Bellevue Productions Like a Virgin
