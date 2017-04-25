RadioandMusic
News |  25 Apr 2017 17:42 |  By RnMTeam

Elton John recovering after hospitalization

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John, who was hospitalised for a bacterial infection, is now comfortably resting at home.

He was forced to cancel his entire upcoming schedule for April and May performances at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas due to his health.

According to a statement from his representative, the musician contracted a "harmful and unusual" infection in the wake of his trip and tour in South America, reports eonline.com.

During his flight home, he became "violently ill" and was admitted to a hospital in London.

"After spending two nights in intensive care following by an extended stay in hospital, Elton was released from hospital on Saturday (April 22) and is now comfortably resting at home," the statement said.

John is expected to make a full and complete recovery. He will be back on the stage for his upcoming performance on 3 June in Twickenham, England.

John broke his silence on his health: "I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well."

(Source: IANS)

