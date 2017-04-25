Drake didn't get Instagram model pregnant

MUMBAI: Drake never even met model Layla Lace, who has accused the rapper of impregnating her, says a source.

Last week, Lace claimed that Drake had gotten her pregnant.

"Drake didn't get an Instagram model pregnant and thinks her claim is so ridiculous," tmz.com quoted a source connected to the rapper as saying.

"Drake's team never reached out to Layla much less threatened her...They believe she did it for attention," added the source.

Lace had taken to Instagram to claim that she was pregnant with Drake's child and that he'd been ignoring her calls since she gave him the news. She has since taken down the social media posts.

There were also reports that Drake's team threatened her with a lawsuit. But the source says that it is "not true. He's never even met her".

(Source: IANS)