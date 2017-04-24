RadioandMusic
News |  24 Apr 2017 19:35 |  By RnMTeam

Title song of 'Sachin: A Billion Dream' released today

MUMBAI: It is a great birthday gift for Sachin Tendulkar fans today. The most awaited biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' released its first song.

The song titled ‘Hind Mere Jind' gives its listeners a feeling of pride, arising patriotism within us. The song displays bits from the movie featuring Tendulkar himself. It is a moment of pride and respect for the fans to see Tendulkar talk about his life’s journey from the being, a 10-year-old kid to now a legend.

The song is sung and composed by another legend of music, who is also Tendulkar’s special A R Rahman. Imagine when two Indian legends come together for a movie, it will turn out to be so special.

The recently released trailer of the biographical drama, received an extraordinary response from all quarters as it captures the cricket and personal life of the God of cricket in detail, revealing aspects of his life which have never been heard of or seen before.

Listen to the song below:

Sachin Tendulkar Sachin: A Billion Dreams Hind Mere Jind A. R Rahman
