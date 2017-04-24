RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news.
News |  24 Apr 2017 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

The Midem Artist Accelerator selects Prateek Kuhad as one of the finalists

MUMBAI: Out of an amazing amount of outstanding submissions from around the world, The Midem Artist Accelerator has selected 11 booming talent. Prateek Kuhad from India is selected in the pop section of the 2017 Midem Artist Accelerator, and finalists will now compete for the ‘Midem Online Community Vote’.

The 2017 Midem Artist Accelerator, in partnership with AEG, will give the 11 finalists an exclusively tailored programme along with coaching and networking sessions with industry moguls.

Of course, they will also get the opportunity of playing live at Midem on the beach stage of Midem by night. This year’s ambassadors Reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee and iconic artist, producer and composer Wyclef Jean will accompany the finalists in their Midem journey.

And, the finalists are:

Acid Arab (Electronic Arab), France

Adian Coker (R'n'B/Hip Hop/Urban), United Kingdom

Be Charlotte (Pop), United Kingdom

Geoffroy (Electronic Pop), Canada

Iris Gold (R'n'B/Hip Hop/Urban), Denmark

Kiddy Smile (Electronic Dance Music), France

M.anifest (R'N'B'/Hip Hop/Urban), Ghana

Prateek Kuhad (Pop), India

Rendez-Vous (Rock/Alternative), France

Shakka (R'n'B/Hip Hop/Urban), United Kingdom

XXX (R'n'B/Hip Hop/Urban), South Korea

The winners, with the most ‘likes’, will have the privilege to play live at the Midem Opening Party. The voting is open until 26 April 2017.

