Lata Mangeshkar remembers her father on his death anniversary

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has remembered her father on his 75th death anniversary on Monday, 24 April.

Lata Mangeshkar's father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar was a classical singer and a theatre actor. She is the eldest child of her parents. Meena, Asha, Usha and Hridaynath are her siblings in sequence.

Lata Ji tweeted today:

Aaj mere parampujya pita ji Master Deenanath Mangeshkar ji ki 75 vi punyatithi hai.Hum sab (cont) https://t.co/zYhDAT9wXi — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 24, 2017

The 87-year-old singer also shared a link to her father's song titled ‘Marmabandhaatali Thev Hee’ on Twitter.