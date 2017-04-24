RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Apr 2017 11:21 |  By RnMTeam

Lana Del Rey finds romance with American rapper

MUMBAI: Singer Lana Del Rey has been getting close to American rapper G-Eazy.

They were spotted 'making out' several times during Coachella festival last week, reports mirror.co.uk.

A source said: "They were together for the entire weekend. They barely left one ­another's sides and looked very lovey-dovey. They were kissing and whispering in each other's ears."

They partied their way around the festival in Indio, California, where he was performing. They were spotted cosying up everywhere from the VIP area to the ­audience at rapper Kendrick Lamar's set.

The source added: "It wasn't just the two of them - they had come with friends. But they looked pretty hot for one another. She was dancing the whole time during Kendrick's ­performance and he was ­actually watching her more than the stage."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lana Del Rey Kendrick Lamar G-Eazy
Related news
News | 01 Mar 2017

Lady Gaga replaces Beyonce Knowles to headline Coachella

MUMBAI: Singer Lady Gaga has replaced pregnant singer Beyonce Knowles to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2017

Zaeden teams up with Cimo Fränkel; releases 'City Of The Lonely Hearts'

MUMBAI: Delhi based music producer/DJ Sahil Sharma, better known as Zaeden is creating a buzz with his music for quite some time now. The 21-year old DJ released another music video 'City Of The Lonely Hearts’ featuring Cimo Fränkel on 14 February 2017 on Spinnin’ Records.

read more
News | 19 Jan 2017

Nikhil Malik's ode to the deaf community with his new single

MUMBAI: Composer Nikhil Malik says his new single ‘Boring I Love You’ -- shot with differently-abled youngsters -- is for the deaf community. He added that he will be glad if even one deaf person understands the meaning of the song.

read more
News | 14 Nov 2016

Taylor Swift calls on Drake for hip-hop vibe

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift, known for country pop hits, has reportedly approached rapper and rumoured beau Drake to help give her music a hip-hop vibe.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2016

Chance and Kendrick Lamar are Obama's favourite rappers

MUMBAI: US President Barack Obama has named Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar as two of his favourite rappers, but said Jay Z is still the undisputed "king" of the genre.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Red FM to launch in Amritsar and Chandigarh; to re-launch in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in Jodhpur, Red FM is all set to spread its presence in Punjab.read more

Press Releases
Junglee Music acquires music rights for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, a division of Times Music, has acquired the music rights for the much awairead more

News
Sun TV restrained from using Sony Music recordings

MUMBAI: Today, the Madras High Court has passed a landmark order where in Sun TV who were found uread more

News
BARC Week 15: B4U Music beats 9XM

MUMBAI: In week 15 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

Press Releases
Club FM honoured with Gold and Bronze metal at Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards

MUMBAI: Club FM, Kerala’s radio station was recently conferred with a gold and bronze metal at exread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon reunite over family dinner

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey and rapper Nick Cannon reunited over an intimate family dinner with their twins - five-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe....read more

2
Chris Brown's documentary to come out in June

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown's documentary 'Welcome To My Life' will release in cinemas in June. The 27-year-old will share his side of the story in '...read more

3
Bannet Dosanjh becomes India's first-ever Rising Star

MUMBAI: After months of entertaining viewers through its revolutionary format and path-breaking live audience engagement, Colors’ interactive singing...read more

4
Neelam Gill to accompany Justin Bieber for India gig

MUMBAI: Indian origin British supermodel Neelam Gill will be joining Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber on his maiden India tour in May here...read more

5
Veteran radio and TV broadcaster Rama Pandey gets Vishwa Vageshwari Samman

NEW DELHI: Former Doordarshan and All India Radio news reader and presenter Rama Pandey was conferred with the Vishwa Vageshwari Samman for her...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group