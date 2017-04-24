Lana Del Rey finds romance with American rapper

MUMBAI: Singer Lana Del Rey has been getting close to American rapper G-Eazy.

They were spotted 'making out' several times during Coachella festival last week, reports mirror.co.uk.

A source said: "They were together for the entire weekend. They barely left one ­another's sides and looked very lovey-dovey. They were kissing and whispering in each other's ears."

They partied their way around the festival in Indio, California, where he was performing. They were spotted cosying up everywhere from the VIP area to the ­audience at rapper Kendrick Lamar's set.

The source added: "It wasn't just the two of them - they had come with friends. But they looked pretty hot for one another. She was dancing the whole time during Kendrick's ­performance and he was ­actually watching her more than the stage."

(Source: IANS)