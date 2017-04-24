RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Apr 2017 11:19 |  By RnMTeam

Lady Gaga described Princess Diana 'just another dead blonde'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Lady Gaga dubbed the late Princess Diana 'just another dead blonde' among lyrics about eating disorders and suicide in a track.

Gaga was heard to make a slur about Princess Diana in her 2013 track 'Princess Die', reports dailymail.co.uk.

This comes just days after she hit headlines for communicating with Prince William via FaceTime to discuss the Heads Together campaign to raise awareness about mental health.

The track, which courted controversy when unveiled at an Australian gig four years ago, also references The People's Princess' well-documented eating disorder and tragic 1997 death in a car crash while surrounded by paparazzi in Paris.

Gaga was seen last week communicating with the eldest of Diana's sons as she chatted from her Los Angeles kitchen to talk about the #Oktosay film series.

The singer praised William's brother Harry for his well-publicised confessions that he 'struggled to cope' and neared a breakdown after their mother's death, in a reveal which Gaga described as 'beautiful'.

Upon the controversy-laden reveal of 'Princess Die' four years ago, Gaga lashed out at her critics by insisting her intentions were pure as she stated: "The People's Princess was mine and my mum's hero when I was growing up."

Dailymail.co.uk has contacted a representative for Gaga for comment.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lady Gaga Princess Diana Princess Die Prince William FaceTime Los Angeles
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2017

Singer Cuba Gooding Sr found dead in his car

MUMBAI: Singer Cuba Gooding Sr was found dead in his car here. He was 72. The soul singer was found slumped over inside his car in Woodland Hills, California at 12:58 pm on Thursday, but he could not be revived by cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), reports variety.com.

read more
News | 18 Apr 2017

Liam Payne plans to put house on rent

MUMBAI: One Direction star Liam Payne is reportedly planning to put his eight million pounds worth mansion in Los Angeles for rent.

read more
News | 17 Apr 2017

Drake's surprise performance at Coachella 2017

MUMBAI: Rapper Drake performed a surprise gig on the second day of Coachella festival here. Drake stepped out for an unannounced performance during his friend Future's gig on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 03 Apr 2017

Indian singer Arko features on Billboard Charts

MUMBAI: Indian singer-songwriter Arko Pravo Mukherjee, who was launched by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in Bollywood with 'Jism 2' in 2012, has featured on the US Billboard Charts.

read more
News | 27 Mar 2017

Stevie Wonder, Gaga perform at Elton John's 70 birthday bash

MUMBAI: Singers like Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga and Ryan Adams performed at the 70th birthday celebrations of Grammy winning singer Elton John, who says a person is only as old as one feels within.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Red FM to launch in Amritsar and Chandigarh; to re-launch in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in Jodhpur, Red FM is all set to spread its presence in Punjab.read more

Press Releases
Junglee Music acquires music rights for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, a division of Times Music, has acquired the music rights for the much awairead more

News
Sun TV restrained from using Sony Music recordings

MUMBAI: Today, the Madras High Court has passed a landmark order where in Sun TV who were found uread more

News
BARC Week 15: B4U Music beats 9XM

MUMBAI: In week 15 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

Press Releases
Club FM honoured with Gold and Bronze metal at Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards

MUMBAI: Club FM, Kerala’s radio station was recently conferred with a gold and bronze metal at exread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lana Del Rey finds romance with American rapper

MUMBAI: Singer Lana Del Rey has been getting close to American rapper G-Eazy. They were spotted 'making out' several times during Coachella festival...read more

2
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon reunite over family dinner

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey and rapper Nick Cannon reunited over an intimate family dinner with their twins - five-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe....read more

3
Chris Brown's documentary to come out in June

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown's documentary 'Welcome To My Life' will release in cinemas in June. The 27-year-old will share his side of the story in '...read more

4
Bannet Dosanjh becomes India's first-ever Rising Star

MUMBAI: After months of entertaining viewers through its revolutionary format and path-breaking live audience engagement, Colors’ interactive singing...read more

5
Neelam Gill to accompany Justin Bieber for India gig

MUMBAI: Indian origin British supermodel Neelam Gill will be joining Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber on his maiden India tour in May here...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group