Hriday Gattani presents musical series on 'Friendship'

MUMBAI: Independent music is budding out of every city and town, but what singer, songwriter Hriday Gattani is trying to do is completely out-of-the-box. The artiste is currently working on an infinite musical series that will hold ‘friendship’ as its main theme. The series will see Gattani present friendship based songs in different Indian languages. The first song from this series ‘Sakhi Saheli’ is already out and is getting mixed reviews.

‘Sakhi Saheli’ is a Marwari song adapted from a poem by Rajul Shekhawat. “The arrangement of this song is modern but the tune is Marwari,” explained Gattani who chose to go ahead with a Marwari song first as it happens to be his mother tongue.

On selecting ‘friendship’ as the core theme of his series he stated, “So, many emotions are part of this subject. Plus it’s interesting to pick friendship as it’s dealt in different ways.”

The next language that Gattani plans to create a friendship based song on, is Marathi. After which, the artiste is looking at exploring five more languages, but the quest won’t end here. “I want to cover all the major languages through this series in two years. Overall this will be an infinite series under which I will also work towards sub-dialects,” expressed the singer.

Gattani knows that creating songs in different languages will be challenging as his knowledge of those languages is limited, but he is ready for it. Plus he has a very basic way of going about it. “At times you don’t know what you’re saying when not familiar with a language. So, you have to understand the meaning and get the melody that fits right.”

The series will release under DG Records and it is backed by VLT - Vishal Dadlani’s music label. Both the labels are also coming onboard for Gattani’s next Hindi single that is set to release by mid-May.

Check the first track from the series here -