News |  24 Apr 2017 17:50 |  By RnMTeam

Charlie Puth releases new track 'Attention'

MUMBAI: The Atlantic artist gave his new recording a push with a pop-up art project in Los Angeles titled ‘The Attention Room.’

Located at 8017 Melrose Avenue, the trippy installation features a LED ‘infinity tunnel’ and is designed to replicate the brain’s reaction to receiving attention. Naturally, Puth’s latest song soundtrack is the experience.

There’s no release date or name yet for Puth’s next LP, the follow-up to his platinum-selling debut Nine Track Mind, which carried the top 40 hits ‘One Call Away’, ‘Marvin Gaye’ (featuring Meghan Trainor), and ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ (feat. Selena Gomez).

Listen to the track:

