Varun Dhawan eats mindlessly: Badshah

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah says his friend and actor Varun Dhawan is a foodie and eats mindlessly.

"There are lots of secrets (about Varun). He is a foodie on the contrary, a lot of people think... He eats mindlessly, he does not know how much he is eating. I'm being honest. Exactly, that's a secret," Badshah said on TV show 'Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2'.

"He (Varun) is a foodie, but then again he workouts a lot, he works out religiously. He loves food. We order for a butter naan and butter chicken, but he is so hard working," Badshah added.

The rapper appeared on the show alongside dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb to promote their new single 'Mercy' from their forthcoming album 'O.N.E'

'Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2' is aired on Zoom.

(Source: IANS)