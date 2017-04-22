RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Apr 2017 13:28 |  By RnMTeam

Varun Dhawan eats mindlessly: Badshah

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah says his friend and actor Varun Dhawan is a foodie and eats mindlessly.

"There are lots of secrets (about Varun). He is a foodie on the contrary, a lot of people think... He eats mindlessly, he does not know how much he is eating. I'm being honest. Exactly, that's a secret," Badshah said on TV show 'Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2'.

"He (Varun) is a foodie, but then again he workouts a lot, he works out religiously. He loves food. We order for a butter naan and butter chicken, but he is so hard working," Badshah added.

The rapper appeared on the show alongside dancer-actress Lauren Gottlieb to promote their new single 'Mercy' from their forthcoming album 'O.N.E'

'Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2' is aired on Zoom.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Badshah Varun Dhawan Lauren Gottlieb Mercy O.N.E Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2 Zoom
Related news
News | 20 Apr 2017

Everyone was following a template created by Honey Singh and Badshah: Brodha V on Rap

MUMBAI: When we think of rap, we think of a Yo Yo Honey Singh or a Badshah, but there is someone who wants to change this thought process. Well, independent artiste, Brodha V wants India to connect with some real rap and not superficial, as he puts it.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2017

Badshah's 'Mercy' almost lands Pune girl in prison

MUMBAI: Vaishali Karunn, the 28-year old from Pune who is an ardent Badshah fan loves his new single ‘Mercy’ and has been obsessing over it. Yesterday as she played the song non- stop at her home, her neighbours complained, to which she turned a deaf ear.

read more
News | 17 Apr 2017

Wish to work in Bollywood soon: Navv Inder

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer Navv Inder, who has come up with his new romantic single 'Tu Meri Ki Lagdi', says offers are coming his way from Bollywood.

read more
News | 14 Apr 2017

These trending songs will pump up your weekend

MUMBAI: It is Friday again, so let the weekend begin with some chartbusters that are slaying since last week. Mercy Song: Mercy Album: ONE (Original Never Ends) Lyrics / Music: Badshah Music Label - Sony Music India

read more
News | 08 Apr 2017

Singing sensation Ambili associates with Qyuki

MUMBAI: Singing sensation Ambili is no stranger to the music industry.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Red FM to launch in Amritsar and Chandigarh; to re-launch in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: After a successful launch in Jodhpur, Red FM is all set to spread its presence in Punjab.read more

Press Releases
Junglee Music acquires music rights for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, a division of Times Music, has acquired the music rights for the much awairead more

News
Sun TV restrained from using Sony Music recordings

MUMBAI: Today, the Madras High Court has passed a landmark order where in Sun TV who were found uread more

News
BARC Week 15: B4U Music beats 9XM

MUMBAI: In week 15 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii read more

Press Releases
Club FM honoured with Gold and Bronze metal at Golden Mikes Radio Advertising Awards

MUMBAI: Club FM, Kerala’s radio station was recently conferred with a gold and bronze metal at exread more

top# 5 articles

1
Auto driver's son gets Bieber's concert ticket for free

MUMBAI: A Rs. 75,000 ticket of singer Justin Biebers concert in India as part of his Purpose World Tour has been given free to a Mumbai-based auto-...read more

2
'Hoor' one of the 'biggest' songs for Atif this year

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer Atif Aslam says he is elated over getting a chance to sing a romantic track titled 'Hoor' for the Bollywood film 'Hindi...read more

3
Praying to God shouldn't disturb others: Javed Akhtar

MUMBAI: Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar says that worshipping God and praying to him is good, but it should not disturb others. Akhtar, who was...read more

4
Multi-platinum artist Sara Evans launches Born To Fly Records, signs with RED Distribution

MUMBAI: Multi-talented entertainer SARA EVANS, whose No. 1 hits include “No Place That Far,” “Suds in the Bucket, “A Real Fine Place To Start,” “Born...read more

5
Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon reunite over family dinner

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey and rapper Nick Cannon reunited over an intimate family dinner with their twins - five-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group